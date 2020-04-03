Volatile ASX set for strong early gains

A wild week for the Australian share market is set to continue with the local bourse tipped to copy Wall Street’s overnight gains in early trade.

The SPI200 futures contract was up 114 points, or 2.22 per cent, at 5,250.0 points at 0700 AEDT on Friday, suggesting strong gains for local stocks at the market open.

Wall Street’s major indices all closed higher as an oil price surge offset a coronavirus-driven rise in US unemployment claims.

European stocks also had a strong session.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index finished Thursday down 104.3 points, or 1.98 per cent, at 5,154.3, while the All Ordinaries index dropped 102 points, or 1.93 per cent, to 5,188.7.

The Australian dollar is buying 60.53 US cents, down from 61.84 US cents as the market closed on Thursday.