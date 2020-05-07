Discover Australian Associated Press

A new website will put volunteers in touch with charities, NGOs and councils in need of support. Image by Sean Davey/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Volunteering website created amid COVID-19

By Gus McCubbing

May 7, 2020

2020-05-07 10:48:34

A new volunteering website has been launched to help people link up with charities, NGOs and councils in need of support amid the coronavirus.

The emergency support volunteering website, developed by the NSW government in partnership with the Centre for Volunteering, puts willing community members in touch with charities, NGOs and councils in need of support.

Centre for Volunteering chief executive Gemma Rygate on Wednesday said the website, also operating in Victoria and Western Australia, offered informal voluntary opportunities that take physical distancing restrictions into account.

“There are many ways you can safely volunteer during the current pandemic, including by making welfare check phone calls from the comfort of your home, or by delivering groceries to those unable to do their own shopping,” Ms Rygate said in a statement.

Volunteers could also help with essential transport for vulnerable people, Ms Rygate said.

NSW Community Minister Gareth Ward told reporters volunteering was “the essence and flavour of the people of the state”.

Mr Ward said the platform would help those who wanted to help the vulnerable but didn’t know where to begin.

“What this platform does is help mobilise that generosity of spirit, that care and compassion, provide access to organisations that need help with people who are prepared to give help,” Mr Ward said.

He also said the government had relocated 1000 NSW rough sleepers from NSW streets since April 1.

