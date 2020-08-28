Discover Australian Associated Press

Tasmanians are urged to hit the road and holiday at home with financial help from the government. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vouchers for Tasmanians to holiday at home

By Ethan James

August 28, 2020

2020-08-28 16:07:32

Tasmania will hand out up to $7.5 million worth of travel vouchers to locals to help boost the state’s ailing tourism industry. 

Online registration for the ‘Make Yourself At Home’ coronavirus stimulus scheme will open on September 7, the state government revealed on Thursday. 

Individuals can claim $100 for accommodation and $50 for experiences, while families can apply for up to $300 for accommodation and several experience vouchers. 

Tasmania, which has just one active case of coronavirus, was the first state to close its borders and recently announced it won’t be reopening until at least December. 

The voucher scheme will run until December 1 and draw from funding of $7.5 million.

“This will support Tasmanian businesses to have a very good three months of trading,” Premier Peter Gutwein told reporters.

“This is about ensuring people get out and about and enjoy something about Tasmania.”

He said the registration system would be “first in best dressed”, but people could apply for second vouchers once they had used their first. 

“We expect the multiplier to be somewhere between two to three times the investment we are making,” Mr Gutwein said.

The island’s most recent COVID-19 case was recorded on August 11, a man who tested positive while in the North West Regional Hospital after going to Melbourne for medical treatment. 

