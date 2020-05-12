WA government defends cautious rule easing

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The limited reopening of WA's eateries will begin on May 18 with calls for more rules to be lifted. Image by Karen Sweeney/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA government defends cautious rule easing

By Michael Ramsey

May 12, 2020

2020-05-12 17:25:15

Western Australia is going further than any other state in relaxing coronavirus rules, the government says, amid a mixed reaction to the state’s economic roadmap.

Locals will be encouraged to return to work and take regional holidays, the limit on group gatherings will be doubled to 20 people, and hospitality businesses will be allowed to serve diners under phase two of WA’s recovery plan starting next Monday.

But with just one new case of coronavirus recorded in the past 12 days, the government has faced a backlash for not going further in unwinding restrictions.

Like restaurants and cafes, pubs will be allowed to reopen but a limit of 20 patrons will apply as well as the one person per four square metres rule, and a requirement for customers to buy a meal if they want to have a drink.

The Australian Hotels Association says it won’t be feasible for many businesses, particularly larger venues, to reopen under the restrictions.

But Small Business Minister Paul Papalia says allowing pubs to open their doors is a step “far greater than any other state has taken”.

“It gives them the option – it’s not compulsory – so if venues believe they can’t make a quid and it’s not viable, then they won’t have to open,” he said on Monday.

“But it gives the opportunity for venues who might otherwise not have any reason for optimism … to participate in this first phase. It gets some people back to work.”

Premier Mark McGowan has flagged a further relaxation of rules under phase three, likely to start in mid-June. 

“I realise that it has a degree of unfairness on pubs but they should not have to wait too much longer to have a different arrangement in place, assuming low rates of infection,” the premier told 6PR radio.

Businesses that reopen will have to prepare COVID safety plans outlining how they will meet hygiene and physical distancing requirements.

Cafe owner Sarah Yates said her Como venue, Our Ruby Girl, would probably establish a time limit for diners and a set menu.

“No hospitality venue that’s reopening is encouraging you guys to come and spend three hours – it’s come, eat, drink, get out, respectfully,” she said.

WA reported no new virus infections on Monday, leaving the state’s tally at 552.

Seven cases remain active and there are four patients in hospital, one of them in intensive care.

Almost three weeks have passed since WA had a case that wasn’t a returned traveller or a close contact of a confirmed case.

Latest sport

motor racing

F1 ace Vettel quits Ferrari at season end

Sebastian Vettel will quit Ferrari at the end of the season after a contractual breakdown, leaving Australia's Daniel Ricciardo as a possible replacement.

rugby league

I was irresponsible and selfish: Cleary

Penrith star Nathan Cleary has opened up on the lessons learnt from the social distancing breaches that resulted in him being dealt a two-game NRL ban.

rugby league

Souths star Roberts back in rehab clinic

South Sydney star James Roberts has checked himself into a rehabilitation clinic following a meeting with NRL club officials two weeks ago.

Australian rules football

All AFL players face COVID-19 tests

Every AFL player must undergo a coronavirus test before clubs are cleared to resume training in full squads with an eye towards restarting the season.

rugby league

Anti-vaxx NRL players not welcome in Qld

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young says NRL players will only receive flu shot exemptions on medical grounds.

news

media

'Full stop' arrives for radio titan Jones

Controversial shock jock Alan Jones has announced his retirement from radio broadcasting after a 35-year career during which he dominated Sydney's airwaves.

sport

motor racing

F1 ace Vettel quits Ferrari at season end

Sebastian Vettel will quit Ferrari at the end of the season after a contractual breakdown, leaving Australia's Daniel Ricciardo as a possible replacement.

world

virus diseases

US car industry workers return to work

Despite fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in the US, auto workers are starting to return to work and restrictions are being lifted.