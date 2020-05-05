Discover Australian Associated Press

WA has already increased the gathering limit to 10 people and is eyeing easing other restrictions. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA records five days of no new virus cases

By Angie Raphael

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 15:09:46

Western Australia has confirmed its fifth consecutive day of no new coronavirus cases, as the state government looks towards loosening restrictions further.

Health Minister Roger Cook says it has been 22 days since WA recorded a locally-acquired infection that could not be traced from a known contact or linked to overseas travel.

“It’s much longer than the incubation period of the COVID-19 virus, so we can say that’s well and truly out of our system,” he said on Monday.

“We have no sustained community-based transmission in WA.”

Only 15 cases remain active in WA while 527 have recovered.

Seven patients are in Perth hospitals, including three in intensive care.

More than 1000 people remain in mandatory quarantine, including 210 people on Rottnest Island.

Having already increased the gathering limit to 10 people, the state government will look to further ease restrictions in coming weeks.

Mr Cook said he expected “modest changes” to be announced after a national cabinet meeting on Friday.

He said the government had been encouraged to look at community sport as an area where restrictions could be loosened.

“We don’t want to do too much because then, if we do get a blowout in numbers, we’ll have to try to put the restrictions back on,” he said.

“We don’t want to let the genie out of the bottle, so it’s going to be modest steps backed up with ongoing testing and monitoring of the numbers.”

An 83-year-old woman became the fifth WA resident to die from the virus on Thursday, but her death was not announced until Sunday, which Mr Cook believed was due to “operational” reasons.

Premier Mark McGowan said the woman had been admitted to hospital in mid-April and had other pre-existing medical conditions.

The state’s other four fatalities were people taken off the Artania cruise ship.

