Cruise passengers quarantined on WA island

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Around 800 Australians from a cruise ship will be quarantined on Rottnest Island. Image by Tony McDonough/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Cruise passengers quarantined on WA island

By Angie Raphael and Rebecca Le May

March 26, 2020

2020-03-26 19:34:32

Rottnest Island off Perth will be a coronavirus quarantine zone for 800 Australians onboard the Vasco da Gama, as the number of cases from other cruise ships continue to rise.

The vessel is scheduled to arrive in Fremantle on Friday, carrying 950 passengers and 550 crew.

Premier Mark McGowan says all foreigners, including 109 New Zealanders, will remain onboard until they can fly home.

But 800 Australians, including 200 locals, will be transferred to holiday hotspot Rottnest for 14 days of isolation.

“I’m not going to take any chances,” Mr McGowan told reporters on Wednesday.

Dean Brazier, managing director of the ship’s owner Cruise and Maritime Voyages Australia, said guests had not reported health issues. 

“When they arrive, our guests will have been at sea for 13 days straight without disembarking,” Mr Brazier said.

“We are disappointed that they will now have to wait a further 14 days until they can return home.”

The Artania cruise ship, which was due to arrive in Fremantle for refuelling, has about 25 passengers and crew with respiratory symptoms.

A former passenger tested positive to COVID-19.

More than 800 foreign passengers and 500 crew are onboard, and the ship has requested assistance, which WA health officials are delivering.

Meanwhile, the Magnifica departed Fremantle on Tuesday after everyone was kept onboard during refuelling but was blocked from docking in Dubai, so headed back.

Both the Magnifica and Artania must remain at anchor off the coast, and nobody will be allowed to go ashore unless they have a life-threatening emergency.

Mr McGowan has asked the Commonwealth for assistance to ensure the ships do not try to declare an emergency to disembark.

Josh Wilson, federal member for Fremantle, which also covers Rottnest, told AAP the McGowan government had taken decisive action.

But it was time for the federal government to tell the public what lessons it had learnt from the Ruby Princess debacle in NSW and what it was doing to stop that happening again.

The number of coronavirus cases in WA has surged by 30, bringing the total to 205, including five from cruise ships.

WA has recorded 47 cases from cruise ships in total.

The COVID-19 testing regime has been substantially expanded, including police and people with symptoms who have been in high risk settings.

Testing will also be done where there are workplace outbreaks. 

WA has become the first state to restrict takeaway alcohol sales for at least two weeks in an effort to prevent the healthcare system from being overburdened.

Mr Dawson said it was not prohibition, given people could buy more than 100 standard drinks a day.

The premier also promised liquor stores would not close.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

tennis

Wimbledon set to meet on 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

sport

No deals yet on NRL, AFL pay cuts

The NRL and AFL are yet to settle on a figure for player pay cuts in the wake of the halts to their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Summer Olympics

Oly delay causes selection drama for some

While some Tokyo Olympic athletes are locked in for 2021, others are waiting to hear if and how their qualification for the Games will change after the delay.

tennis

Tennis fears after player gets coronavirus

Ex-world No.1 and Australian Open champion Lindsay Davenport fears 'horror stories' ahead after the emergence of the first coronavirus victim in the sport.

news

health

NSW could move to lockdown, premier says

The NSW premier says she's ready to move ahead of the Commonwealth towards lockdown-style measures to fight COVID-19 if numbers don't improve in coming days.

sport

rugby league

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

world

politics

US Senate passes $US2 trillion relief bill

A $US2 trillion stimulus package to help workers and industries impacted by the coronavirus outbreak has been passed unanimously by the US Senate.