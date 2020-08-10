Discover Australian Associated Press

Mark McGowan says WA is the only state so far able to launch a comprehensive virus recovery program. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA border locks out 99 per cent of traffic

By Sophie Moore

August 10, 2020

2020-08-10 16:35:38

Western Australia’s hard COVID-19 border closure has deterred 99 per cent of normal eastern states traffic entering the state.

The shut-out has squeezed vehicle crossings in August to fewer than one per cent of those recorded at the same time in 2019.

“It’s an extraordinary reduction in the number of people coming here,” Premier Mark McGowan told reporters on Sunday.

WA has gone 119 days without a community transmission of coronavirus with no new cases recorded overnight and just four active cases remaining in hotel quarantine.

It comes as Victoria experienced its deadliest day of the pandemic with 17 deaths.

“It is tragic the number of people dying in Victoria,” Mr McGowan said.

WA currently has a team of eight people conducting contact tracing from Perth with 28 people, mainly nurses, responding to a call for volunteers. 

They will head interstate in the coming days to help Victorians control the spread of infection.

Meanwhile, the premier has announced $6 million to build artificial reefs and restock fish along the state’s extensive coastline in a boost to domestic tourism.

It is part of a $5.5 billion plan to get WA’s economy back on track with a focus on projects towards greater self-sufficiency, spurred by the pandemic.

Mr McGowan said a lack of locally acquired virus cases meant WA was the only state so far able to launch a comprehensive recovery program.

An artificial reef will be built off Albany, in the Great Southern, while a million Barramundi will be added to Lake Kununurra, in the East Kimberley.

Recreational fishing generates about $2.4 billion a year and is enjoyed by around 600,000 people.

The annual salmon run alone is worth more than $331 million to WA’s South West.

Fisheries Minister Peter Tinley said recreational fishing was one of the most COVID-safe activities as it tended to be a solo activity which enforced social distancing.

“The emotional, mental wellbeing of being outdoors and enjoying the coast is important for our citizens,” he said.

rugby league

Panthers coach defends NRL ref comments

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary is facing a $20,000 fine after being served with a breach notice by the NRL for comments against referees.

rugby league

Breaches put NRL comp at risk: V'landys

NRL players and officials putting the season at risk by breaching the game's biosecurity protocols have been put on notice by ARLC chairman Peter V'landys.

golf

Morikawa wins first major in thrilling PGA

Young American Collin Morikawa has announced himself on golf's world stage with a spectacular US PGA Championship victory in San Francisco.

rugby league

Sea Eagles to lose Fonua-Blake for month

Injury-hit Manly have suffered another NRL setback with forward Addin Fonua-Blake set for a month on the sidelines with a knee injury.

golf

Day buoyed for majors after PGA top five

Jason Day can't wait for September's US Open and November's Masters after his top-five result at the US PGA Championship.

epidemic and plague

Tangara cases jump to 11 with NSW on alert

The number of COVID-19 cases associated with a northwest Sydney school has jumped to at least 11, with NSW authorities yet to find the source of the outbreak.

sport

world

crime, law and justice

HK media mogul arrested under security law

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has become the highest-profile arrest under the city's controversial national security law.