WA borders tighten to keep out Victorians

Western Australia is tightening its hard borders, further restricting anyone who has recently been in Victoria from entering the state.

Health Minister Roger Cook says the number of exemptions will be significantly reduced under the stricter screening process beginning from midnight on Thursday.

Only specific workers, such as those in the transport and freight industry, and people applying on compassionate grounds will be allowed in.

Those entering WA will be required to take a COVID-19 test on day 11 of their 14-day quarantine period or when symptoms develop.

“If you have travelled in Victoria in the last 14 days, we don’t want you in Western Australia,” Mr Cook said.

“If you have to return, you have to seek an exemption. Those exemptions will be particularly tight now.”

WA Police will continue to perform quarantine checks and can fine wrongdoers $1000.

Mr Cook also hit back at comments from Prime Minister Scott Morrison suggesting WA was not pulling its weight in relation to repatriating Australians.

“Western Australia has around about 10 per cent of the population and we’re basically receiving upwards of that number,” he said.

“If you look at South Australia, they have seven per cent of the population and they’ve received almost one per cent of the arrivals. Queensland has 20 per cent of the population and they’ve received only 14 per cent of arrivals.

“We simply ask for the other states to do their fair share and for the Commonwealth to assist us, rather than providing national commentary.”

Mr Cook said the number of people in hotel quarantine had almost doubled over the past week to 1507 and was likely to reach 2000 by the weekend.

WA is also extending its state of emergency until July 23.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said the date was likely to be extended further, given the situation in other parts of the country.

“We are not immune from this virus,” he said.

“It is a tighter regime. It is for your safety and the public safety of everyone.”

There were three new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, all returning overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

The state’s total has reached 627 with 16 cases still active.

Western Australia has had no recorded community transmission since April 12.