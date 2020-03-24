WA brewers move to produce hand sanitiser

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Two West Australian brewers will move to produce hand sanitiser to cope with the coronavirus. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

WA brewers move to produce hand sanitiser

By Emily Cosenza

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 12:58:36

Two Western Australian brewers have joined forces to produce hand sanitiser to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

SPINIFEX Brewing Co and Limestone Coast Brewing have joined forces to produce World Health Organisation grade sanitiser using about 80 per cent ethanol.

The high-grade hand sanitiser will be infused with lemon myrtle which has the additional health and hygiene benefits of anti-viral and anti-fungal properties.

Limestone Coast will be responsible for production while SPINIFEX Brewing Co, under a new brand SPINIFEX Protect, will run the distribution and sales.

The two brewers will also begin discussions with the state government to fast track another manufacturing plant in Broome. 

SPINIFEX Protect sales director Adam Barnard said the brewers were playing their part as the nation faced one of its greatest challenges.

“As the entire world competes for medical supplies, the need for Australian manufacturing has never been more important,” Mr Barnard said.

“Our priority for distribution will be in order of need, with a particular focus on regional Western Australia including indigenous communities and health centres.”

A Limestone Coast spokesperson said manufacturing the sanitiser with locally developed technology and providing local employment was personally satisfying.

Western Australia has 120 confirmed cases of the virus so far.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Don't 'screw' the AFL players: McGuire

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says it is crucial the AFL and its players strike a balance in pay negotiations amid the game's financial crisis.

rugby league

NRL sets September 1 as latest 2020 start

The NRL has designed scenarios for its 2020 season to resume as late as September 1, clubs were told on Tuesday morning.

swimming

Olympic swimmers told to delay decisions

Swimming Australia's head coach Jacco Verhaeren says athletes must let their emotions settle before deciding their Olympic futures.

soccer

Tough decisions loom as A-League halts

FFA chief executive James Johnson says the national body faces "tough decisions" after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the A-League.

Summer Olympics

Signs point to Olympics shift to 2021

The 2020 Olympic Games in Japan will be postponed by one year because of coronavirus, according to IOC member Dick Pound.

news

virus diseases

Virus toll 8 after cruise passenger death

More than 800 people have tested positive to COVID-19 in NSW as authorities shut all non-essential services and urge people to follow the rules and advice.

sport

Australian rules football

Don't 'screw' the AFL players: McGuire

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says it is crucial the AFL and its players strike a balance in pay negotiations amid the game's financial crisis.

world

virus diseases

People in UK ordered to stay home

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a televised address to the nation has ordered people to stay at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.