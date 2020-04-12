Discover Australian Associated Press

Stimulus measures have provided some relief but many WA businesses are struggling to access finance. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA businesses expecting more virus pain

By AAP

April 12, 2020

2020-04-12 13:36:24

West Australian businesses are pessimistic about the chances of a post-coronavirus economic rebound, with most expecting conditions to worsen in 2021.

A joint survey by WA Super and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry WA released on Saturday highlights fears the economic toll will stretch well beyond current efforts to suppress the deadly coronavirus in Australia.

Business confidence has plunged to a three-year low, with 86 per cent of surveyed WA firms expecting conditions to persist or worsen in the short term.

Three in five WA businesses expect the state economy to continue to worsen in 2021.

State and federal stimulus measures have provided some relief but many businesses are struggling to access finance.

WA Super chief executive Fabian Ross says businesses must adopt long-term thinking to get through the significant disruption.

“It is my view that we will get through this crisis, and knowing how resourceful WA people are, we will see new opportunities and innovations arise,” he said.

The state government last month unveiled a $1 billion relief package aimed at households and small businesses, including reduced electricity bills, payroll tax relief and waived licence fees.

The arrangements will be in place until September 30 when they will be reviewed ahead of the state budget, which has been deferred to October 8.

