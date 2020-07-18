WA clamps down on arrivals from Vic, NSW

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Health Minister Roger Cook urged West Australians to reconsider travelling to the eastern states. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA clamps down on arrivals from Vic, NSW

By AAP

July 18, 2020

2020-07-18 17:39:17

Arrivals from Victoria face mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine at their own expense in Western Australia while travellers from NSW will be tested immediately.

Health Minister Roger Cook said the new rules were effective on Friday and applied to anyone who came to WA within a fortnight of being in those states.

The clampdown comes after Victoria set a national record for new daily cases, while one of two new cases in WA is a man who tested positive on his return from Victoria.

“The situation is escalating and we need to respond,” Mr Cook told reporters.

“This is what is needed to be done to keep West Australians safe.”

He said the situation in New South Wales, where eight new cases were confirmed, required a proactive response.

The minister also urged West Australians in NSW with a pre-approved exemption to travel to WA to “come home now” before the criteria for exemptions is tightened at 11.59pm on Sunday.

In line with WA’s approach to Victoria, exemptions will only be granted to certain senior government officials, certain active military personnel, a federal MP or their staff, people carrying out functions under commonwealth laws, anyone requested by the chief health officer and transport, freight and logistics workers.

The tougher regime will be in place for an initial two weeks.

Mr Cook urged West Australians to reconsider travelling to the eastern states.

“Don’t go because we can’t guarantee that you’ll be able to come back when you’re planning,” he said.

“It’s best for you to stay in WA, particularly while the situation in Victoria and NSW is so fluid.”

Mr Cook said the case who returned from Victoria, a 45-year-old West Australian, wore a mask on the flight and may have been in close contact with another passenger who has been notified by authorities.

He had isolated at home and only gone out to get tested, the minister said.

The other case relates to overseas travel and the person is in hotel quarantine, bringing the state’s total active cases to 26.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Lions beat GWS, sit second on AFL ladder

Brisbane have recorded their first away win of the AFL season, beating GWS by 20 points at Giants Stadium.

Australian rules football

Cats' AFL star Ablett returns to Melbourne

Star Geelong AFL forward Gary Ablett has returned home to Melbourne from Western Australia to be with his wife and son.

soccer

Buhagiar helps Sydney close in on Plate

A late double from Trent Buhagiar has given Sydney a 3-1 home win over Wellington to virtually wrap up the A-League Premier's Plate for the Sky Blues.

Australian rules football

Magpie De Goey to have finger surgery

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey will have surgery on an injured finger following his five-goal virtuoso AFL performance against Geelong.

rugby league

Manly expect Fonua-Blake won't play in QLD

Manly coach Des Hasler is not expecting Addin Fonua-Blake to return from suspension next week given he cannot travel to Queensland without the flu jab.

news

politics

Virus 'not over' despite fall in Vic cases

Australia's chief medical officer has warned the COVID-19 crisis isn't over as two deaths in Victoria bring the national coronavirus toll to 118.

sport

Australian rules football

Lions beat GWS, sit second on AFL ladder

Brisbane have recorded their first away win of the AFL season, beating GWS by 20 points at Giants Stadium.

world

virus diseases

World adds 1m virus cases in 100 hours

The global coronavirus count is accelerating, with the world adding one million new cases in the last 100 days, compared to three months for the first.