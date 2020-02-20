Discover Australian Associated Press

The WA Supreme Court has granted bail to a policeman accused of shooting dead an Aboriginal woman. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

homicide

WA cop charged with murder granted bail

By Angie Raphael

February 20, 2020

2020-02-20 17:21:16

A policeman charged with murder over the shooting death of a troubled Aboriginal woman in Western Australia’s Mid West region has been granted bail but his identity remains suppressed.

Joyce Clarke, 29, was allegedly armed with a knife when the constable shot her on a street in Karloo, Geraldton, on September 17 last year. 

The officer initially faced Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday and stood behind a glass barrier wearing a white singlet.

Magistrate Mark Millington agreed to suppress his identity due to safety concerns for his family, including children. 

A short time later, the officer appeared in the WA Supreme Court, wearing a long-sleeved business shirt.

Defence counsel Linda Black applied for his bail, which was not opposed by Director of Public Prosecutions Amanda Forrester.

Justice Michael Corboy agreed there were exceptional circumstances in the case.

The bail terms include a $100,000 personal undertaking and a $100,000 surety.

He must also surrender his passport, stay away from WA departure points and not communicate with witnesses.

The officer will face Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on March 25.

WA Police Union president Harry Arnott said the man was being supported.

“We stand by the police officer 100 per cent and will do throughout this ordeal,” Mr Arnott said.

“Our focus is on the member’s welfare and ensuring his rights are protected.”

Ms Clarke, a mother of one, had mental health problems and was recently released from prison when shot.

Family and supporters have demanded to know why a Taser was not used on her instead of a gun, and rallies were held last year as racial tensions flared.

Ms Clarke’s adoptive mother Anne Jones, who took care of her from the age of five months, said she was cautious about interfering with the legal process.

“I’m glad that steps have been taken to bring justice for Joyce,” she said.

“The whole Aboriginal community will watch this process with great interest.”

Her lawyer George Newhouse, from the National Justice Project, said Ms Jones had conducted herself with dignity throughout a traumatic and extended process.

“All she can do now is hope that there is a just outcome for her and her daughter,” he said. 

National Suicide Prevention and Trauma Recovery Project director Megan Krakouer told AAP she had also been in contact with Ms Jones.

“There’s a sense of relief. She is seeking that closure, she is seeking that justice,” she said. 

“We’ll be watching with great interest.”

NSPTRP national co-ordinator Gerry Georgatos said the group had been supporting 31 family members since Ms Joyce’s “harrowed, tragic death”.

He told AAP it was only the second time a police officer had been charged over a custodial death, following the acquittal of five officers over the death of 16-year-old Aboriginal boy John Pat in Roebourne in 1983.

The royal commission into Aboriginal deaths in custody was held a few years later.

Following Ms Clarke’s death, the WA Police Force fast-tracked the roll-out of body-worn cameras for officers in the area.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson will speak later on Thursday.

