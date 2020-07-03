WA cops investigate bikie’s funeral travel

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Commissioner Chris Dawson says a notorious bikie was allowed to leave WA to attend a funeral in NSW. Image by /AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA cops investigate bikie’s funeral travel

By Michael Ramsey

July 3, 2020

2020-07-03 13:53:54

Police are investigating how prominent West Australian bikie Troy Mercanti managed to alter his bail conditions to attend the funeral of another outlaw motorcycle gang member in NSW despite WA’s coronavirus travel restrictions.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson has revealed the application was approved by WA’s chief magistrate at a June 15 hearing.

Mercanti attended the funeral of the Mongols bikie in the NSW town of Chinderah on June 20. He has since returned to WA and is self-isolating for the 14-day quarantine period.

Police will investigate whether it constitutes a breach of Mercanti’s post-sentence supervision order, which bans him from gathering with other bikies.

Mr Dawson confirmed police were still seeking to determine whether the order applied outside of WA.

The commissioner has apologised on behalf of WA Police, saying prosecutors had failed to ask whose funeral Mercanti planned to attend or even where it was.

“They get about a thousand bail applications a week through that court so it is a bit like a sausage factory,” he told ABC radio on Thursday.

“But the accused person is notoriously well known – it should have been requested by the prosecutor to stand down and get information from our gang crime squad.

“I’ve read the court transcript – there was very little conversation that took place, no interrogation of the facts. I’m just as outraged as everyone.”

Mr Dawson said police had checked on Mercanti twice during his self-isolation and would continue to do so.

Premier Mark McGowan confirmed people who had legal matters were able to apply to police for travel exemptions.

He admitted it was a bad look at a time when many West Australians were prevented from travelling to attend funerals or visit family.

“Obviously, If I was one of those people, I would be pretty angry too and I’m angry about what’s occurred. He is not a desirable person,” the premier said.

“We have the strictest border controls of any state in Australia…. Clearly he had a court exemption to go somewhere and therefore, perhaps under that, an exemption to come back into Western Australia. That’s a matter for the police to manage.”

Opposition justice spokesman Peter Katsambanis said it was a terrible outcome for law-abiding West Australians who had lived under significant restrictions.

No new positive coronavirus tests were reported on Thursday, leaving WA with four active cases.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

All Victorian AFL clubs to leave the state

All 10 Victorian AFL clubs will leave the state and enter hubs in either WA, NSW or Queensland.

soccer

Diamanti re-signs at Western United

Western United have received a boost ahead of the A-League season restart with captain Alessandro Diamanti signing a two-year contract extension.

Australian rules football

Attacking Saints blitz Blues in AFL clash

St Kilda have backed up their upset victory over reigning premiers Richmond by notching up an 18-point win over slow-starting Carlton at Marvel Stadium.

sport

Djokovic returns negative coronavirus test

After positive COVID-19 tests on June 23, world No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic and his wife are now reportedly free of the disease.

Australian rules football

Jetta dumped by struggling Eagles

Premiership star Lewis Jetta has been omitted as one of four changes for West Coast as they attempt to break out of their AFL form slump.

news

health

Harwin reinstated, NSW virus fine pulled

NSW Liberal MP Don Harwin has had his $1000 fine for breaching COVID-19 travel restrictions in April withdrawn in court and he has been reinstated to cabinet.

sport

Australian rules football

All Victorian AFL clubs to leave the state

All 10 Victorian AFL clubs will leave the state and enter hubs in either WA, NSW or Queensland.

world

crime, law and justice

Epstein friend Maxwell faces sex charges

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has appeared in court accused of facilitating long-time associate Jeffrey Epstein's sexual exploitation of underage girls.