WA on alert as cruise ship heads to Freo

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The MSC Magnifica cruise ship denies anyone on board is ill but the WA premier says otherwise. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

health

WA on alert as cruise ship heads to Freo

By AAP

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 06:10:19

West Australian police and Australian Border Force officers are on alert ahead of the arrival of the cruise ship Magnifica at Fremantle Port, to make sure no-one leaves the vessel.

Premier Mark McGowan says no one will be allowed ashore when the vessel docks to refuel following its arrival about at 5am on Tuesday, amid fears at least 250 of more than 1700 passengers are suffering upper respiratory illness. 

But ship Operator MSC denies any crew or passengers on the ship, which departed Italy in January and is on its way to Dubai, have respiratory or flu-like illnesses.

“There is no evidence to suggest anyone onboard may be infected with COVID-19,” the company said.

Mr McGowan has confirmed both police and border guards will monitor the Magnifica to make sure no one tries to disembark.

The government claims the vessel has given inconsistent reports about the health of its passengers. 

The slow-moving ship was just west of Rottnest Island around 3am and was on track to swing southeast before heading to Fremantle Port.

Meanwhile, WA will clamp down on all interstate road, rail and port traffic and order all interstate arrivals to isolate for 14 days from 1.30pm on Tuesday.

On Monday, Health Minister Roger Cook said the state had 20 new coronavirus cases, bringing WA’s total to 140. Two people are in hospital in a critical condition.

Mr McGowan said parents can keep their children home from school but they must not roam shops and beaches. 

Schools will remain open until the end of term with the state to provide tools to allow students to continue learning.

Education Minister Sue Ellery said it was “too early to call” any changes to ATAR exams, but plans were in place to ensure Year 12 students are not disadvantaged.

Latest news

health

WA on alert as cruise ship heads to Freo

The West Australian government is monitoring cruise ship Magnifica to ensure no one disembarks as the state prepares to impose strict new land border controls.

politics

Students included in coronavirus package

Full-time students have been included in the Morrison government's coronavirus stimulus measures in a last-minute decision.

politics

Federal parliament passes virus packages

A scaled-down version of parliament has approved measures designed to cushion the blow of Australia sinking into a coronavirus-driven recession.

health

Berejiklian and PM at odds on NSW schools

Schools in NSW will remain open but online resources are being ramped up to combat the rapid spread of the COVID-19 infection.

virus diseases

More Vic restrictions to stop virus spread

Hospital visits will be restricted as part of Victoria's latest measures to slow the coronavirus, with the premier chastising people who flout restrictions.

news

politics

Students included in coronavirus package

Full-time students have been included in the Morrison government's coronavirus stimulus measures in a last-minute decision.

sport

Summer Olympics

IOC member: Games decision already made

The 2020 Olympic Games in Japan will be postponed by one year because of coronavirus, according to IOC member Dick Pound.

world

virus diseases

Coronavirus pandemic is accelerating: WHO

The coronavirus is spreading ever faster, and there are now more than 300,000 confirmed cases recorded worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation.