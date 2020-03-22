WA cuts hospital visits, cancels surgeries

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Western Australian Health Minister Roger Cook says there are 90 coronavirus cases in the state. Image by Sophie Moore/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA cuts hospital visits, cancels surgeries

By Karen Sweeney

March 22, 2020

2020-03-22 15:37:30

Western Australia has reported 26 new cases of the coronavirus infection as travellers arrive home from overseas.

With the total number of confirmed cases now at 90, it’s time to have “all guns blazing”, the state’s health minister Roger Cook said in announcing new measures for hospitals.

Of the new cases 15 are returning travellers, or those who have had close contact with travellers.

“These are West Aussies coming home who have obviously had contact with COVID-19,” Mr Cook said on Saturday.

Five people are currently being treated in hospital, including one person in a critical condition in intensive care, Mr Cook said.

Those people won’t be allowed visitors under a series of changes to come into effect from Monday, as hospitals ramp up measures to protect patients and staff from the spread.

Nobody will be allowed to visit confirmed coronavirus-infected patients, or those being tested for the infection.

All children under 16 will be banned from visiting hospitals.

Adult patients will be restricted to two visitors per day who can only visit for two hours – one in the morning and one in the evening.

Mr Cook said anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms or those required to self-isolate are banned from entering hospitals.

“One of the things we know COVID-19 does is prey upon the elderly and the vulnerable so it’s important that we restrict the number of people coming to and from our hospitals,” he said.

Hospitals will take a compassionate approach where there are language or cultural barriers.

Non-urgent elective surgeries will also be cancelled from Tuesday.

Only semi-urgent surgeries booked before Monday and all urgent surgeries will go ahead.

Latest sport

sport

AFL calls time, other codes face shutdown

The AFL is suspended, AFLW abandoned and the other football codes face a growing challenge as state governments announce shutdown measures to combat COVID-19.

Australian rules football

Virus restrictions to halt AFL season

The AFL season is set to be postponed after further travel restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus were imposed by the federal government.

Australian rules football

Undermanned Roos in stunning AFL comeback

North Melbourne have kicked six goals to one in the second half despite being down to one man on the bench to overrun St Kilda in a two-point AFL thriller.

rugby league

NRL plans to press on with season

The NRL is confident it can continue the 2020 season despite the federal government recommending against all "non-essential" travel.

soccer

Wanderers hold Sydney to A-League draw

Western Sydney Wanderers' Kwame Yeboah has scored a late equaliser to hold A-League leaders Sydney to a 1-1 draw at Bankwest Stadium.

news

politics

Cancel interstate holidays:PM

All non-essential travel within Australia should be cancelled to tackle the spread of COVID-19, the prime minister has announced.

sport

sport

AFL calls time, other codes face shutdown

The AFL is suspended, AFLW abandoned and the other football codes face a growing challenge as state governments announce shutdown measures to combat COVID-19.

world

virus diseases

Virus advances as medical supplies dwindle

Virus advances around the world as medical supplies dwindle