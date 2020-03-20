Discover Australian Associated Press

Ranjit Kumar Panda (R) has been refused a medical licence after a series of sexual assaults. Image by Angie Raphael/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA doctor banned after patient assaults

By AAP

March 20, 2020

2020-03-20 13:50:19

A doctor who was jailed in Western Australia for touching the genitals and breasts of patients under the guise of doing examinations has been banned from practising medicine for a decade.

Ranjit Kumar Panda stood trial in the WA District Court in 2015 and was found guilty of eight counts of indecent assault committed against five female patients in Bunbury, in the state’s South West region.

The State Administrative Tribunal last year found Panda guilty of professional misconduct.

He was banned this week from applying for a medical registration for 10 years and ordered to pay almost $50,000 in costs.

The tribunal said Panda did not have any insight into his conduct and had not showed any remorse.

“He submits that he should be allowed to practise again, and that he could be made subject to a chaperone condition,” the SAT said.

“The tribunal has already determined that Dr Panda did not comply with a previous chaperone condition.

“The protection of the public requires that Dr Panda be prevented from being able to apply for re-registration to practise medicine while he remains a person who is not a fit and proper person to practise medicine.”

While most of Panda’s victims were aged in their 20s or 30s, one was only 18.

Panda insisted on giving patients Pap smears and skin cancer checks, despite some women coming to him for unrelated health problems.

“Dr Panda abused the significant power differential which existed between himself and each of his patients for his own sexual gratification,” the tribunal said in its finding last year.

