WA drug trial may curb virus transmission

Western Australian researchers hope a drug commonly used to treat multiple sclerosis can help to make coronavirus patients less infectious.

Perth’s Telethon Kids Institute will lead a world-first trial to test the effectiveness of interferon, a naturally occurring protein that is known to boost the immune system and help the body fight infection, in limiting the virus’s spread.

Researchers from WA, NSW and Queensland will recruit 260 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and their direct contacts.

An exploratory study with collaborators in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the pandemic’s original epicentre, found that interferon therapy reduced the duration that a patient was infectious.

Telethon Institute director Jonathan Carapetis says the treatment could help authorities curb outbreaks as Australia begins to ease restrictions.

“People infected with this novel coronavirus have been known to shed virus and be contagious for up to five days prior to developing symptoms and for weeks after onset of symptoms, which is likely to be a major driver of the pandemic,” Professor Carapetis said on Wednesday.

“This trial focuses on containing the virus by administering a type of interferon to infected cases and their contacts to reduce viral shedding, particularly from those with no symptoms, or prior to the onset of symptoms.

“We want to see whether administering interferon to those positive cases and those who have been recently exposed to a case could possibly stop the spread of the virus and, with that, the pandemic.”

The study is expected to begin later this month and has been funded with a $2.65 million donation from mining company BHP.