WA escapee ‘claimed false identity’

Western Australian authorities are investigating how an alleged violent offender managed to assume a false identity before escaping from custody in Perth.

Martin Leslie McGrath, 36, is alleged to have absconded on Friday after facing Perth Magistrates Court and being refused bail.

Authorities believe McGrath was waiting to be transported to a prison facility when he convinced security guards he was someone else.

A widespread search was launched before McGrath handed himself in to Armadale police station on Saturday morning.

He has been charged with escaping lawful custody and remanded in prison to face Perth Magistrates Court on Monday.

McGrath had been facing court accused of throwing a brick last month at an 18-year-old man who was riding an off-road motorcycle.

The rider suffered serious head injuries and was in an induced coma for two weeks. McGrath was charged with grievous bodily harm.

The circumstances of the escape are being investigated by private court security contractor G4S Custodial Services/Western Liberty Group.

“I’m advised it was a case of mistaken identity,” Premier Mark McGowan said on Sunday.

“He assumed another person’s identity in order to escape and a human error was made by some of the guards that were dealing with the situation.

“He’ll now go back before the courts, he’ll have another punishment, potentially imprisonment. Really dumb thing on his behalf to do.”

Mr McGowan added that the government would review the court security contract to assess potential penalties or reimbursement of costs.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice said the matter had been referred to its professional standards division.