WA Health Minister Roger Cook says state Covid-19 case numbers suggest the disease is under control. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

No new coronavirus cases in West Australia

By Michael Ramsey and Rebecca Le May

April 21, 2020

2020-04-21 17:29:22

No new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Western Australia overnight for the first time in almost six weeks, which Premier Mark McGowan has declared an outstanding result while warning against complacency.

WA’s total remains at 545 cases, 435 of whom have recovered.

“This is an outstanding result, one we can all be very proud of,” Mr McGowan told reporters on Monday.

“Western Australia has done an incredible job but we can’t let it go to waste now – we need everyone to stay the course. We cannot get complacent.”

Only two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state over the weekend, with one returning from Bali, while the other had close contact with a confirmed case in the Goldfields region.

Mr McGowan said there was very little evidence of community spread in WA and the risk came from a small number of overseas arrivals.

Border restrictions had proved invaluable in stopping the spread, he said.

There are still 49 passengers and crew left from the recently-departed Artania cruise ship – 10 in hospital and the rest in hotel quarantine – but the state government is working with the Commonwealth to repatriate them.

The WA government will consider lifting some restrictions in coming weeks but won’t do so unless advice from health authorities is very clear.

Mr McGowan said bans on travelling within WA’s regions would continue for some time yet while interstate movements would remain restricted for at least six months.

“You don’t want to see what’s happened in the United States, you don’t want to see this madness that’s happening over there happening in Western Australia or Australia.”

The premier added that cafes, bars and restaurants were unlikely to reopen as part of the first wave of restrictions being lifted.

Easing would be “soft and cautious” like WA’s start to Term 2 at public schools, he said, acknowledging some concern that re-opening classrooms on Wednesday next week was too early.

An app has been developed to streamline regional travel with approved applicants able to produce a QR code to be scanned at the checkpoints.

All personal information would be destroyed after 30 days once the state of emergency was over, Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said.

The WA government has lifted takeaway alcohol restrictions that were put in place in late March to ensure no extra pressure was placed on the health system, police or community sectors during the outbreak.

There were no reports of people doing the wrong thing while restrictions were in place but beforehand “there were people buying liquor like toilet paper”, Mr Dawson said.

