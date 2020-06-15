WA eyes more COVID-19 restriction easing

Perth’s Optus Stadium could be allowed to hold more than advised by the national cabinet under the next phase of easing COVID-19 restrictions, given low infection rates in Western Australia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Friday stadiums seating up to 40,000 would be allowed to fill to 25 per cent capacity next month, as would big arts and cultural venues, along with ticketed and seated outdoor festivals.

Optus Stadium’s capacity is more than 60,000 but can be expanded to 70,000 for concerts.

Premier Mark McGowan said states could exercise their own discretion.

“Whilst we work cooperatively as part of the federation, as part of the national cabinet, at times we make decisions that meet the needs of our state, as an isolated state with low rates of infection,” Mr McGowan told reporters on Sunday.

“We’ve used our isolation to our advantage and that allows us to do things differently to a degree.

“So the chief health officer and the government will discuss that over the coming week.”

Capacities at Crown Perth casino and big concerts would also be considered in coming days, Mr McGowan said, but there was reluctance to reopen nightclubs in light of outbreaks linked to the venues in South Korea and Japan.

“That might be one that has to wait a bit longer,” he said.

Mr McGowan also spoke out against the federal government backing High Court bids, including by Queensland billionaire Clive Palmer, to force WA to reopen its interstate border.

Federal Attorney-General Christian Porter says he has given notice to the High Court to intervene in three cases challenging the border closures in WA and Queensland.

“The purpose of the Commonwealth intervention is to make constitutional arguments in support of the reopening of the borders,” he told the Sunday Times.

But Mr McGowan said it was unnecessary for the Commonwealth to intervene.

“I think they are not reflecting the wishes and will of the people of Western Australia who know that we will bring down the border in good time when it is safe to do so,” Mr McGowan said.

“Having the border has allowed us to have low rates of infection, have comfort that we’re not having infection come in and therefore lift our economy and restrictions more quickly than other states,”

Mr McGowan noted Mr Morrison had indicated just two days ago after a national cabinet meeting that he understood WA’s position.

But the prime minister also showed his patience with Queensland and WA over the issue was wearing thin.

No new cases of COVID-19 emerged overnight.

There are currently 11 active cases in WA, including six crew members from the Al Kuwait livestock carrier, which the federal Department of Agriculture says must set sail by Wednesday.