WA headed for recession because of virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
WA Treasurer Ben Wyatt has revealed the state will slump into recession next financial year. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

economy (general)

WA headed for recession because of virus

By AAP

May 28, 2020

2020-05-28 13:12:52

Western Australia will slump into recession next financial year, with the economy expected to take a $12 billion hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Treasury modelling projects WA’s economy will contract by 3.1 per cent in 2020-21 before returning to growth the following financial year, with government revenue estimated to decline by $1.8 billion in the period to July 2021.

The state’s mid-year economic review last December projected a $2.6 billion surplus for 2019-20.

Treasurer Ben Wyatt expects to still deliver a significantly reduced surplus this financial year, but concedes the decline in revenue is “much more problematic” for 2020-21.

The government expects a whopping 5.1 per cent contraction in the June quarter alone, taking $4 billion out of the economy and slicing forecast growth to 0.7 per cent for 2019-20.

“Having that contraction in one quarter is extraordinary – a five per cent contraction in one quarter is something we haven’t seen before,” Mr Wyatt told reporters on Thursday.

“I don’t think anyone would be enormously surprised when you look at the national data, the payroll data, the IMF forecasts.

“But combined with the Commonwealth … we have limited what that would otherwise be.”

A further $8 billion projected impact in 2020-21 leaves the state economy taking a $12 billion hit in the space of about 15 months.

Iron ore royalty collections have remained relatively stable during the coronavirus pandemic, but there has been a significant downturn in other revenue sources including GST grants, payroll tax, transfer duty, land tax and vehicle licence duty.

Mr Wyatt said a deficit next year was not inevitable but the government would focus its October budget on stabilising the economy and creating jobs.

He said WA’s ability to keep coronavirus case numbers low had provided some cause for optimism.

“We are seeing some of the worst figures anyone has seen in their lifetime … but where we were two months ago compared to where we are now, I am much more optimistic,” Mr Wyatt said.

“Ultimately if the success of the health response to COVID continues, and I expect that it will, then the return to normal behaviour around our internal economy will certainly support that.”

Latest news

health

SA to halt overseas arrivals after bungle

South Australia has called a halt to allowing international arrivals on compassionate grounds after the case of a British woman was bungled at the weekend.

economy (general)

WA headed for recession because of virus

Western Australia's economy is expected to take a $12 billion hit from the coronavirus pandemic over the next 18 months, with the state headed for a recession.

politics

Officials on trail of mystery virus death

Health officials are scrambling to contain a potential outbreak of coronavirus in a central Queensland town and reminding people with symptoms to get tested.

virus diseases

Contacts of Qld virus victim test negative

Authorities are trying to work out how a 30-year-old man in an outback Queensland town caught the coronavirus and whether others are at risk.

politics

Economic downturn might not be so severe

Reserve Bank boss Philip Lowe says the economic downturn from COVID-19 may not be as severe as first feared because of better-than-expected health outcomes.

news

health

SA to halt overseas arrivals after bungle

South Australia has called a halt to allowing international arrivals on compassionate grounds after the case of a British woman was bungled at the weekend.

sport

rugby league

Roosters won't target Latrell: Robinson

Roosters coach Trent Robinson says his team will not change the way they play to focus on former star Latrell Mitchell when they face the Rabbitohs on Friday.

world

civil unrest

Lawmakers ejected from HK bill debate

Two lawmakers have been ejected from Hong Kong's legislative chamber as it debates a contentious which would make it a crime to insult the Chinese anthem.