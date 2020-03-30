Discover Australian Associated Press

About 200 WA passengers from the Vasco da Gama will spend 14 days in isolation on Rottnest Island. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA in stoush over virus cruise passengers

By Michael Ramsey

March 30, 2020

2020-03-30 21:53:59

Private hospital nurses in Perth are threatening industrial action if forced to treat suspected coronavirus patients from a German cruise ship.

The patients are set to be transferred to private hospitals in Perth for treatment.

Hollywood, Bethesda, Mount and Waikiki hospitals are all understood to have been called upon.

The WA government confirmed on Sunday that 29 of the 39 people tested on board the Artania liner in Fremantle have COVID-19.

Premier Mark McGowan had negotiated the plan with the federal government to reduce the impact on the state’s public health system.

“These passengers and crew are the responsibility of the Commonwealth Government,” a statement from the state government said on Sunday.

But doctors and nurses have slammed the arrangement, saying coronavirus patients should be kept in public hospitals.

The Australian Nursing Federation on Sunday said nurses felt they lacked the training, equipment or confidence to treat the patients.

“The ANF will back nurses completely with the full force of all existing occupational safety and health laws if they are confronted with an unsafe working environment,” ANF WA state secretary Mark Olsen said in a statement.

“We don’t care what deals the state or federal governments make, we will not allow nurses, doctors or their patients to be put in harm’s way.”

Bethesda Hospital on Sunday said it would not be part of the initial passenger intake.

“Bethesda at this stage is not taking any passengers from the Artania,” a spokesperson told AAP.

“All private hospitals in WA are working with the health departments to prepare for the COVID-19 situation.”

Both the ANF and the Australian Medical Association believe WA’s coronavirus patients should be treated in public hospitals and non-coronavirus patients transferred to private hospitals to free up capacity in the public system.

The Artania’s remaining healthy passengers and crew were due to return to Europe on one of four scheduled flights on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s a diabolical situation dealing with these cruise ships,” the premier told reporters, adding that the passengers were the Commonwealth’s responsibility.

“Some people seem to think there are simple solutions here. There aren’t.”

About 200 passengers from WA on board the Vasco da Gama cruise ship will be ferried to Rottnest Island on Monday for 14 days of isolation.

A further 600 Australians will be quarantined at the Duxton Hotel in Perth’s CBD for two weeks before flying home.

A third liner, the Magnifica, was due to leave WA on Sunday.

