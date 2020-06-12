WA keeping border shut amid BLM virus case

A Black Lives Matter protester in Melbourne testing positive for COVID-19 shows Western Australia’s continued border closure is the right decision, the premier says.

Mark McGowan has reiterated he will only bring down the border with the east when it is safe to do so.

“I think what’s occurred in Victoria overnight shows our approach has been correct,” he said on Thursday.

“We have opened up our economy within WA to a far greater degree by a country mile than any other state in Australia. That’s got far more people back to work.”

Nine more people recovered from coronavirus overnight in WA, leaving just 21 active cases in the state.

They are in hotel quarantine, including seven locals, one from interstate and 13 from overseas.

WA recorded no new cases overnight, keeping the state’s tally at 601.

The Al Kuwait livestock vessel remains in Fremantle and cannot leave before Saturday.

The local port workers who went aboard the ship have almost completed their home isolation period and have so far tested negative.

The State Recovery Advisory Group is holding a workshop on Thursday.

It includes representatives from business, industries such as farming and mining, not-for-profit organisations, Unions WA, the public sector and local government.

“This is a major listening exercise,” Mr McGowan said.

Ministers will hold further meetings over the next two weeks and the premier said he expected to launch WA’s recovery plan in July.