Western Australia will discuss reducing coronavirus restrictions in the state in the coming weeks. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA teachers remain worried about COVID-19

By AAP

April 16, 2020

2020-04-16 16:53:47

Teachers remain concerned about how schools will function safely in term two, as Western Australia recorded five new cases of coronavirus overnight.

Three of the new cases are linked to cruise ships, taking the state’s total to 532.

There are 33 patients in Perth hospitals, including 11 in intensive care.

A decision on education will be made after the national cabinet meeting on Thursday, with WA public schools scheduled to begin term two on April 29.

But State School Teachers Union of WA president Pat Byrne said members remained concerned they did not have access to personal protective equipment like health workers.

“There’s no question that the best form of learning is in the classroom,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

“What the dilemma for us is, is how to put that consideration against the consideration of safety and health for both the students and the adults who work in a school.

“We’ve already seen some teachers walking off the job. Very small numbers, but we have seen it.”

Health minister Roger Cook said he was “fairly comfortable” with schools opening for term two.

“I think there’s a lot of anxiety in the community and obviously we’re very cognisant of that,” he told reporters.

Premier Mark McGowan agreed face-to-face schooling was best and he did not want to see children educated from home for the rest of the year, but refused to pre-empt the outcome of the cabinet meeting.

“In one form or anther, education will resume,” he told 6PR radio.

Mr McGowan said WA’s infection rate was extremely low by world standards.

“We’ve not just flattened the curve, we’ve driven it down to being nearly non-existent,” he said.

“We’ve got to work out how we get our economy back up.”

But he reiterated any potential plans to tweak restrictions should not be expected until May.

“It is like playing a game of chess. You’re just constantly looking at what the angles are, what the options are, what the potential pitfalls are,” he said.

“But it’s a very serious game of chess because people’s health is at risk.”

A series of legislative measures have been put before state parliament to support the economy and community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr McGowan told parliament efforts were already underway to manage WA’s economic recovery, with Public Sector Commissioner Sharyn O’Neill appointed state recovery controller.

