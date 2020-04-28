Discover Australian Associated Press

WA is braced for a spike in cases as more Aussies return home, even as restrictions are eased. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA prepares to quarantine flight arrivals

By AAP

April 28, 2020

2020-04-28 22:49:49

Western Australia has again recorded no new cases of coronavirus overnight, but the premier has warned a spike is possible when hundreds more Australians fly home this week.

The state has confirmed a total of 549 cases but only 55 remain active, including 23 from the virus-plagued Artania cruise ship and two from interstate.

Sixteen people remain in Perth hospitals, including four in intensive care.

Premier Mark McGowan says four aircraft will arrive in Perth this week from Kuala Lumpur, South Africa, France and India.

Some flights will stop only to refuel, but passengers who disembark in Perth will be quarantined in hotels and Rottnest Island also remains a possibility.

Mr McGowan says the state’s confirmed cases of coronavirus may grow as a result of the influx of people returning from overseas.

“People coming home, obviously, is unavoidable, but if our numbers grow, it will be because of those aircraft coming in with hundreds and hundreds of Australians,” he said.

WA has “cautiously relaxed” its restrictions, increasing its two-person limit on non-work activities to 10, provided people adhere to social distancing and good hygiene.

That means outdoor activities such as picnics, boating, hiking, camping and exercise are back for small groups while wedding guest numbers have also been increased and open houses can be restarted.

Other restrictions related to restaurants, play equipment and travel bans remain in place for now.

Mr McGowan warned people needed to continue to act responsibly and use common sense.

“Don’t go crazy or go wild, don’t make us clamp down again,” he said.

“We want to just ensure that people do the right thing in this environment.

“Grandkids seeing their grandparents again is just a great thing.”

Health Minister Roger Cook echoed the premier’s comments about maintaining social distancing when visiting loved ones.

“We want to be in their company, not in their arms,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government is again urging people to get the flu shot to avoid the double whammy of illness during the pandemic.

The flu vaccine is free for all primary school aged children.

“By immunising our young people, we can protect our older people,” Mr Cook said.

“Vaccinations save lives … anti-vaxers get out of the way or stay home.”

In an Australian first, a short-term drive-through flu clinic will be established for at-risk community members next month.

Last year, 80 WA deaths were linked to the flu.

