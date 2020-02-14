WA man contracts virus on ship off Japan

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
An elderly Perth man is believed to have coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess liner Japan. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

WA man contracts virus on ship off Japan

By AAP

February 14, 2020

2020-02-14 12:55:41

A Perth woman says her elderly father has contracted coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Japan and is being removed from the vessel.

Marcelly, who didn’t give her surname, told ABC radio a doctor told her father Val on Friday morning he had tested positive to the virus and would be taken to hospital. Her mother Iris returned a negative result and remains on the ship.

They had both boarded in Perth in “fantastic health”.

“He’s actually feeling really good – that’s the strangeness about this situation,” she said.

“A lot of the crew have also fallen ill that are preparing the food so there are people saying it may be coming from the food, but again there’s nothing conclusive.

“My mum and dad both had a bit of mild gastro.”

She said her biggest worry was staying in contact with her father as he does not have a mobile phone.

Confirmation is being sought from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Latest news

health

No concern for passengers on cruise ship

NSW Health says a passenger on a cruise liner docked in Sydney is being tested for "respiratory illness" but there's no indication of coronavirus.

weather news

Bushfires, rain expose lost Qld waterfalls

Major flood warnings remain across Queensland, but farmers are smiling for the first time in years after massive downpours.

mining

Qld miner blasted 60m across work site

A Cairns man is preparing a lawsuit against a mine after sustaining horrific injuries in a workplace incident in 2018.

weather

Lord Howe Island braces for second front

Lord Howe Island, off the NSW mid-north coast, is bracing for the second front of ex-cyclone Uesi to pass over the island after escaping major damage overnight.

virus diseases

WA man contracts virus on ship off Japan

An elderly Perth man has reportedly contracted coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess cruise liner off Japan and is being quarantined.

news

health

No concern for passengers on cruise ship

NSW Health says a passenger on a cruise liner docked in Sydney is being tested for "respiratory illness" but there's no indication of coronavirus.

sport

golf

Kuchar leads at Riviera as Day, Woods lurk

Matt Kuchar leads the Genesis Invitational after day one, while Australia's Jason Day and event host Tiger Woods are in contention.

world

health

Ship passengers back on land in Cambodia

Cambodia's Prime MInister Hun Sen has personally welcomed passengers from a cruise ship that was turned away from five other countries because of virus fears.