WA moves to phase two of virus recovery

PHASE TWO VIRUS CHANGES IN WA FROM MAY 18:

* Most Indoor and outdoor gatherings to be increased from 10-to-20 people

* Western Australians to be encouraged to return to work unless unwell or in a vulnerable group

* Cafes, restaurants, pubs and clubs to open for dining services for up to 20 patrons with the four-square metre rule remaining.

* Weddings and funerals to allow up to 20 people indoors and up to 30 people outdoors.

* Places of worship, community centres and libraries to reopen for up to 20 people.

* Community sporting activities to be increased to 20 people for training and competition but non-contact rules still apply.

* Outdoor and indoor fitness classes and dance classes with minimal shared equipment to resume for up to 20 people.

* Public swimming pools can open for up to 20 people.

* Regional travel restrictions to be eased with the number of internal borders to be reduced from 13 to four.

* The state’s hard border with other states to remain in force.