The MSC Magnifica cruise ship denies anyone on board is ill but the WA premier says otherwise. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

health

Freo port guarded as cruise ship docks

By AAP

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 13:32:28

Australian Border Force and WA Police officers are at Fremantle Port ensuring no one disembarks from MSC Magnifica while the cruise ship refuels, as the state’s border closure deadline approaches.

Some of the ship’s crew have been spotted wearing masks and one elderly woman at the port held a sign protesting its arrival. 

Premier Mark McGowan told reporters on Monday that at least 250 of the more than 1700 passengers had upper respiratory problems.

But the ship owners denied anyone was sick and said there was no intention to disembark.

The state government later clarified the company had provided inconsistent information. 

MSC Magnifica departed Italy in January, arrived in Fremantle about 5am on Tuesday and will refuel and reprovision before leaving for Dubai about 6pm.

WA has confirmed 140 cases of COVID-19, including two people who are in hospital in a critical condition. 

Six people have recovered and one man has died.

WA Health Minister Roger Cook told ABC radio it was “really disturbing” that of 20 new cases, six were from the Ruby Princess cruise ship and one from the Ovation of the Seas.

Mr Cook also flagged expanding the testing regime.

Workers on Inpex Australia’s Maersk Deliverer gas drilling rig off the Kimberley coast have been sent to the mainland for self-isolation as a precaution after one tested positive for coronavirus, falling ill on return to his home country last week.

Perth Zoo is closing for the first time in its 122-year history, but staff will remain on-site to care for the 1300 animals.

WA is clamping down on all interstate arrivals from 1.30pm on Tuesday, ordering them to self-isolate for 14 days.

Australian Nursing Federation WA state secretary Mark Olsen has called for all elective surgery to stop, saying conserving personal protective equipment was critical.

Visits to hospital patients have been restricted to two people for two hours a day, but Mr Olsen told ABC radio all social visits should be stopped.

Public schools will remain open until the end of term on April 9, with the state providing tools to allow students to continue learning.

Some private schools have already closed and moved to online learning.

Mr McGowan says parents can keep their children home from school but they must not roam around.

Treasurer Ben Wyatt has reversed his decision to quit politics next year, saying he wants to help the state withstand the coronavirus crisis.

