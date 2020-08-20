WA, Palmer case delayed in Queensland

Western Australia’s legal battle with Clive Palmer is set to drag on, with a Queensland judge delaying a key decision until September.

WA’s parliament last week passed extraordinary legislation to amend a 2002 state agreement with Mr Palmer’s Mineralogy company and terminate arbitration between the two parties.

The bill is designed to block Mr Palmer from claiming up to $30 billion in damages from the state.

Mr Palmer secured orders in the Queensland Supreme Court to have the arbitration awards formally registered shortly before the bill was signed into law.

He claimed this meant WA’s “draconian and disgraceful” legislation would now be invalid under the constitution.

The matter returned to the Supreme Court on Wednesday with the WA government arguing it was not notified about the action and the orders should be set aside.

Mr Palmer’s legal team sought additional time to consider the issues raised in WA government’s submissions to the court.

“We received their (WA) case at 4pm on Tuesday afternoon – that’s the first time that Mineralogy has been made aware of the case against them,” barrister Dominic O’Sullivan told the court.

“It is not an appropriate course to force us to try to respond on the run.”

Justice Glenn Martin adjourned the hearing until September 10, with Mr Palmer describing it in a statement as a “wobbly start” for WA.

WA Attorney-General John Quigley on Tuesday used parliamentary privilege to table a confidential document which he said proved the quantum of Mr Palmer’s demands.

The statement of claim signed by Mr Palmer in late-May outlines damages sought by his Mineralogy and International Minerals companies totalling $US16.2b (A$22.4b).

It also includes a demand of six per cent interest on claims dating back to October 2012 calculated at $US3.77b ($A5.24b).

A second damages claim has not yet been quantified. Mr Palmer had claimed the almost-$30 billion overall figure was “bulls***”.

Mr Palmer, through Mineralogy and International Minerals, is pursuing damages over a 2012 decision by the former Liberal government not to assess his proposed Balmoral South iron ore mine in the Pilbara.

The billionaire mining magnate is separately challenging WA’s hard border closures in the High Court.

But it has emerged he offered to withdraw the case if officials agreed to move the unrelated arbitration hearings from Perth to Canberra.

Federal Attorney-General Christian Porter said he was unaware of the “pretty unusual” offer before evidence was tabled in WA’s parliament, adding that it was hard to tell whether the state’s legislation would hold up legally.

“We’re not going to get in their way. But it’s way too early for any kind of appraisal about whether or not this is the strongest and best course,” he told Perth radio 6PR.

The Law Society of WA has described the bill as extreme, highlighting its exclusion of the Freedom of Information Act and principles of natural justice.

“The rule of law … (ensures) all people, whatever their status, are subject to the ordinary law of the land,” it said in a statement.

“Departure from that principle has the capacity to affect the foundation of our democracy.”