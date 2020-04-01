Twelve coronavirus patients in ICU in WA

Single-digit growth in coronavirus cases in Western Australia is being seen as an encouraging sign but 54 people are battling the disease in hospital, including 12 in intensive care.

WA recorded nine new cases on Tuesday, taking the state’s total to 364.

Health minister Roger Cook said the small increase was “incredibly encouraging” but warned against complacency.

“We are sailing into this storm, not out of it. But when the storm hits, we’ll be ready for it,” Mr Cook told reporters on Tuesday while announcing more ICU beds and equipment.

Chief health officer Andrew Robertson said there had been no evidence of community spread.

“There may be some minor spread, we don’t know,” he said.

The dozen cases in ICU include two passengers from the Ruby Princess cruise ship and seven from the Artania, with dozens more from the German liner also in hospital.

The Artania, with almost 500 crew onboard, has been told by Border Force to leave Fremantle.

The Vasco da Gama liner departed after about 200 West Australians onboard began quarantining on Rottnest Island.

Hundreds of other travellers are isolating in Perth hotels.

Premier Mark McGowan had a blunt message for those who had complained: “Suck it up”.

The state government announced a $1 billion financial relief package for households and businesses, including a suspension of utility disconnections for people experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19.

The arrangements will be in place until September 30 then reviewed.

Treasurer Ben Wyatt said the measures sought to assist the Commonwealth’s economic hibernation strategy and flagged a recovery package later this year.

The state budget has been deferred to October 8 and the impact of the packages will be significant, he said.

“I suspect recovery will take a number of years and a number of budgets.”

The WA government is also moving to force anyone who refuses to comply with self-isolation directions to wear an electronic device or have one installed in their home.

Those who continue to flout the directions or interfere with the device face a $12,000 fine or 12 months’ jail.

It also plans $1000 on-the-spot fines for people and $5000 fines for businesses who disobey self-isolation and gathering directives.

Under another proposed emergency law, anyone who knowingly has or says they have coronavirus and attacks a public officer will face up to 10 years’ jail, and seven years for threats or other harm.

WA’s ban on intrastate travel comes into effect at midnight, with offenders facing fines of up to $50,000, but there will be some exemptions.