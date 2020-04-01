WA pledges to keep power, water connected

West Australian households struggling with the coronavirus epidemic won’t have their power or water disconnected under a $1 billion relief package.

Small businesses and charities will also benefit from a series of measures, including reduced electricity bills, payroll tax relief and waived licence fees.

Premier Mark McGowan says the package will provide targeted relief to West Australians suffering financial hardship.

“When someone has just lost their job, the last thing I want them worrying about is paying their water or power bill,” Mr McGowan said on Tuesday.

Concession card holders will now have until September 30 to apply for a $305 energy assistance payment to be credited towards power bills.

The first payment will be made on May 11 and a further $305 payment will be credited over the course of the year.

Interest-free payment arrangements will be made available for transfer and landholder duty, vehicle licence duty and land tax.

About 95,000 small businesses are expected to benefit from a one-off $2500 energy bill credit.

The credit is available to current Synergy and Horizon Power business customers that consume less than 50 megawatt hours per annum.

About 2800 community service and accommodation charities will also receive the $2500 credit.

Payroll tax will also be waived between March and June for small- and medium-sized businesses with annual wages below $7.5 million this financial year.

The arrangements will be in place until September 30 when it will be reviewed ahead of the state budget, which has been deferred to October 8.

“It’s very important ensuring that we have capacity to allow those businesses and allow households to batten down those hatches over this next few months, but also to allow the state government to have the capacity to build for a recovery,” Treasurer Ben Wyatt said.

“Efforts around what a recovery might look like are already under way whenever we’re ready to trigger that.”

Opposition Leader Liza Harvey said the package didn’t go far enough and the government’s $2.5 billion projected budget surplus should be used to stimulate the economy.

“This is not the time to hoard it … it’s time to put the money to good use and help all West Australians,” she said.