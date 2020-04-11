WA police pleased with Easter beachgoers

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
WA has recorded 11 new virus cases even as beachgoers largely adhered to social distancing rules. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA police pleased with Easter beachgoers

By Michael Ramsey

April 11, 2020

2020-04-11 17:07:04

West Australian beachgoers have heeded the call to continue social distancing during the Easter break as cruise ship passengers prepare to emerge from quarantine.

WA recorded 11 new coronavirus cases overnight, taking the state’s total to 506.

Police officers patrolled some of Perth’s most popular beaches on Friday as the temperature hit 36C to start the Easter break.

Health Minister Roger Cook said police had been satisfied with the behaviour of beachgoers, who had largely been respecting physical distancing guidelines.

“We are fairly pleased with the way things are going at the moment,” he told reporters.

“Obviously we’ll continue to patrol the beaches and make sure that people are observing all of the necessary measures around physical and social distancing.

“If people do flaunt those guidelines, the police and local government authorities will take measures to close those beaches.”

Perth’s temperature is set to touch 37C on Saturday before cooling to 27C on Sunday.

The latest confirmed coronavirus cases included a further four people from the Artania cruise ship, which remains docked in Fremantle.

Sixty five passengers and crew from the German liner have tested positive in total.

A further 53 cases came from the Ruby Princess and in total, 191 cases in WA have been linked to cruise liners.

Passengers from the Vasco Da Gama vessel will come to the end of their 14-day quarantine period on Friday afternoon.

WA passengers have been housed on Rottnest Island and those from other states have been isolated in two hotels in Perth.

Mr Cook said the state government would continue to accommodate any passengers who could not depart immediately with limited flights available.

“We want to reassure people who have been in isolation that we will be working to make the transition home as smooth as possible for them so they can return to their homes and families as quickly as they can,” Mr Cook said.

“We understand those in isolation and quarantine have endured difficulty and stress and appreciate the sacrifice they and their family and friends are making to keep our community safe.”

Mr Cook said 14 employees at Kalgoorlie Health Campus in the state’s Goldfields region had self-isolated as a precaution after coming into contact with a confirmed case.

He said they were well and the hospital remained fully operational.

WA has so far recorded six coronavirus deaths.

Latest sport

rugby union

Still no agreement between RA and RUPA

Rugby Australia is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the players' association following talks with RUPA amid the coronavirus-enforced suspension of play.

Australian rules football

Hawks chief doubts AFL will use team hubs

Quarantine hubs are unlikely to be the AFL's answer to restarting the premiership season, according to Hawthorn chief executive Justin Reeves.

rugby league

NRL insists it has necessary clearances

The NRL is happy to talk to NSW Health about rugby league's return if the government wishes, but insists it's already been given the go ahead by officials.

rugby league

NRL to check for fevers before each game

NRL players' temperatures will be checked three times on game days while strict handwashing processes will be in place when play returns during the coronavirus.

rugby league

Warriors want NRL answers before buy-in

The Warriors have a host of questions around their involvement in a revamped NRL, including the possibility of bringing families with them to Australia.

news

health

New virus death in NSW amid Easter warning

NSW's coronavirus toll has reached 23 with the death of a 91-year-old woman, as authorities implored locals to stay home over the Easter weekend.

sport

rugby union

Still no agreement between RA and RUPA

Rugby Australia is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the players' association following talks with RUPA amid the coronavirus-enforced suspension of play.

world

epidemic and plague

Global virus death toll passes 100,000

The US is on track to overtake Italy as the country with the highest coronavirus toll, though the true figures around the world are believed be much higher.