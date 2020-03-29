Don’t come to WA, premier tells non-locals

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
WA police will patrol streets and check on those in isolation as many flout the virus rules. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

health

Don’t come to WA, premier tells non-locals

By Michael Ramsey

March 29, 2020

2020-03-29 14:53:51

Western Australia will consider implementing a hard border to control its coronavirus infection rates, with non-locals urged to stay away.

Thirty-three new cases have been confirmed, taking the state’s total to 312.

Most of the state’s confirmed cases have been travellers from overseas or passengers on cruise ships that docked in the eastern states.

Non-West Australians are currently allowed to travel to WA providing they go into isolation for 14 days upon arrival.

However, Premier Mark McGowan is considering denying entry to anyone other than essential workers or returning WA residents.

“A clear message to people over east: if you’re not a West Australian and you want to come to Western Australia, don’t come,” Mr McGowan said on Sunday.

“We don’t want you here.”

WA’s infection growth rate has been relatively low compared with NSW, where the majority of Australia’s cases have been recorded.

Health Minister Roger Cook said three-quarters of WA’s confirmed cases had either come from a flight or a cruise ship.

“In Western Australia, our problem isn’t community spread, our problem is people returning to the state,” he said.

Residents will nonethless continue to be watched closely.

A dedicated police squad with more than 200 officers will patrol WA’s streets to ensure people adhere to coronavirus restrictions.

The state government will introduce legislation for $1000 on-the-spot fines for individuals and $5000 for businesses that do not comply.

Hundreds of healthy cruise ship passengers have begun flying out of Perth as dozens more wait for coronavirus test results.

Up to 55 passengers and crew from the German liner Artania in Fremantle are suspected to be infected.

Anyone who tests positive will be treated at the Bethesda and Hollywood private hospitals.

Two people who were evacuated from the ship for other medical reasons were later diagnosed with COVID-19 and remain in a critical condition while a third evacuee is being tested.

About 800 healthy passengers and some crew are being flown back to Germany on Sunday.

New Zealanders on board the Vasco da Gama cruise ship also flew home overnight.

About 200 passengers from WA will be ferried to Rottnest Island on Monday to go into isolation for 14 days.

A further 600 Australians will be quarantined at the Duxton Hotel in Perth’s CBD for two weeks before flying home.

The same arrangement will be in place for a Qatar Airways aircraft due to land in Perth on Monday carrying Australian passengers from Italian cruise liners.

About 270 Australians are on board, including 120 West Australians.

No passengers with coronavirus symptoms were allowed to board the flight, the premier said.

Two people linked to cruise ships have died in WA from the virus.

Latest news

politics

GP phone calls, mental health help expands

The federal government is spending an extra $1.1 billion to expand a range of mental health, domestic violence, community support and telehealth services.

health

Don't come to WA, premier tells non-locals

Western Australia will consider denying entry to anyone other than essential workers or returning WA residents to help control the coronavirus outbreak.

health

Rise in cases in NSW, but no new deaths

The NSW health minister has urged people to follow the various guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19 as the state records almost 1800 cases.

politics

Next package bigger then anything yet: PM

Scott Morrison has promised a third stimulus package in the next few days that will be bigger than anything seen so far to shield the economy from COVID-19.

health

Cruise ship passenger dies of COVID-19

A 75-year-old Queensland woman who was a passenger on the Ruby Princess has died from COVID-19 overnight, as the number of cases in the state rose to 656.

news

politics

GP phone calls, mental health help expands

The federal government is spending an extra $1.1 billion to expand a range of mental health, domestic violence, community support and telehealth services.

sport

Australian rules football

Cousins sorry for West Coast AFL fallout

Former West Coast star Ben Cousins is sorry for the negative impact his behaviour and actions left on the powerhouse AFL club.

world

virus diseases

NZ records first coronavirus death

New Zealand has recorded its first COVID-19 related death after a woman aged in her 70s died on the West Coast of South Island..