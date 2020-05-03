Discover Australian Associated Press

WA Premier Mark McGowan says the coming week will be crucial on easing COVID-19 restrictions. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus ‘hat-trick’ for WA with no new cases

By AAP

May 3, 2020

2020-05-03 16:22:44

Western Australia has started manufacturing its own protective face shields for health workers as the state marked a third straight day of no new coronavirus cases.

WA’s tally remains at 551, while the number of active cases has fallen to just 23 including six from the Artania cruise ship and one from interstate.

“I’m very, very pleased to say that we’ve scored a hat-trick,” Health Minister Roger Cook said on Saturday.

“My message to everyone is congratulations for doing such a great job to date. This has been an outstanding success for the West Australian community.”

Eight coronavirus patients remain in hospital with three in intensive care.

Having already increased the two-person indoor and outdoor gathering limit to 10, the state government will look to ease further restrictions in the coming weeks.

Friday’s national cabinet meeting will guide any changes, along with discussions with the state’s chief health officer and police commissioner.

The reopening of cafes and restaurants could be the next step with regional travel restrictions likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future.

“We’ll be looking for two things – things which are small in terms of a public health risk but are strong in terms of their benefit to the economy,” Mr Cook said.

“We want to get people back to work. Jobs are a single focus for us in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Up to 10,000 protective face shields for hospital workers will be locally manufactured under a new venture led by the East Metropolitan Health Service.

The first masks have begun rolling off the production line in Malaga with engineers from the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research and University of Western Australia also involved.

Mr Cook said WA had recorded just 20 cases of influenza last month, a record low for the period and a huge decline from 548 last April.

More than 445,000 West Australians have already received the flu shot, which has been made free for primary school-aged children this year.

