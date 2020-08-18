Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
WA Premier Mark McGowan will seek urgent advice on the impact of returned travellers from Bali. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA premier seeks advice on Bali travellers

By Michael Ramsey

August 18, 2020

2020-08-18 14:09:48

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan will seek urgent advice about a potential influx of travellers scrambling to return home from Bali.

Australians in Indonesia face fines from Thursday after the nation’s immigration authority announced it will not automatically extend expired visas or stay permits.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s Smart Traveller website warns flights to Australia are very limited and those who overstay permits could also face detention or deportation.

Coronavirus is widespread in Indonesia, the website adds.

It is unclear what impact the potential influx of returned travellers will mean for existing caps on international arrivals.

Perth Airport is currently limited to taking about 525 international passengers per week.

Mr McGowan said on Monday he hadn’t been contacted about the issue but would seek urgent advice from the Commonwealth.

“We have to cope with large numbers of people still coming into the country. At any given point in time we have between 1200 and 1500 people in quarantine hotels,” he said.

“What we don’t want to have happen is problems in running those as they’ve had in Victoria, and that’s really a numbers game.”

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said it was up to the states and territories to determine whether they were able to accept more returned travellers.

“They’ve been very careful in their assessments and I think it’s important that they are careful and will be guided by their honest judgment as to their safe capacity,” he said.

The premier said he hoped legislation allowing the state to charge returned travellers for hotel quarantine would pass through parliament this week.

It will be retrospective to July 17.

“People have now had six months to come home,” he said.

“There’s a limited set of exemptions in hardship cases. We expect there’ll be about 10 per cent of people eligible for that. But other than that, people will be paying.”

Mr McGowan did not rule out a return to having people quarantine on Rottnest Island, saying it could be closed and repurposed within three days.

“Some of the health professionals don’t particularly like Rottnest because it has some distance from the hospitals,” he said.

“But my view is it’s a great fallback option, particularly if we have a large number of people that we might not have expected come in from overseas.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Johnson believes Proctor's no-bite claim

Shaun Johnson has broken his silence on Kevin Proctor's biting charge, saying he believes his New Zealand teammate did not bite him.

Australian rules football

Broken hand ends Dane Rampe's AFL season

Sydney's injury crisis has deepened after the AFL club revealed co-captain Dane Rampe broke his right hand again and will miss the rest of the season.

Australian rules football

Tigers find a way in tight Suns AFL win

Tom Lynch could be in strife with the AFL's match review officer after Richmond came from behind to beat Gold Coast at the Gabba by 21 points on Monday.

Australian rules football

Lynch faces AFL scrutiny over Collins hit

Richmond may have to do without Tom Lynch for their AFL clash with Essendon after an incident that could land him in hot water with the match review officer.

Australian rules football

Mihocek could play in Pies' next AFL game

Tests have cleared Brody Mihocek of serious damage after a dangerous collision left him concussed during Saturday's AFL loss to Melbourne.

news

epidemic and plague

Ruby Princess saga sails to Senate inquiry

Ruby Princess passengers were allowed to disembark into Sydney despite agriculture officials not speaking with medical officers on the cruise ship.

sport

rugby league

Johnson believes Proctor's no-bite claim

Shaun Johnson has broken his silence on Kevin Proctor's biting charge, saying he believes his New Zealand teammate did not bite him.

world

virus diseases

Returning tourists face new constraints

Holiday-makers are facing new travel constraints as authorities in several European countries prepare to re-open schools amid the COVID-19 outbreak.