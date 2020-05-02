Discover Australian Associated Press

Premier Mark McGowan says WA has made good progress against COVID-19 but there's more to be done. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA schools in random virus testing study

By Rebecca Le May and Angie Raphael

May 2, 2020

2020-05-02 17:59:35

Asymptomatic school students and staff will be tested for coronavirus in Western Australia under a research program starting next week.

No new cases were recorded overnight, leaving WA’s tally at 551, while the number of active cases fell to just 32.

Premier Mark McGowan said 80 public education facilities would participate in the voluntary testing, which would eventually be expanded to FIFO workers and frontline healthcare workers.

While health officials consider schools low-risk environments, the study aims to provide greater certainty around possible transmission.

Jonathan Carapetis, from the Telethon Kid’s Institute which is leading the program, said 150 staff and students from each school would be randomly swabbed once a month.

“We’re not expecting to see much but setting a baseline for how this might be monitored over coming months,” he told reporters on Friday.

He said the study would also help understand the psycho-social impact of the pandemic, observing whether regular testing gave comfort or raised anxiety.

In line with a national cabinet decision, Education Minister Sue Ellery announced boarding school students could start returning from Tuesday. 

But they cannot have visitors or return home during the term.

“This has been a really important issue for regional families,” Ms Ellery said.

MP Vince Catania has called for hospitality businesses to reopen in the tourism-dependent Gascoyne region, saying many faced going under due to COVID-19 restrictions, given they relied on travellers flocking to the warmer climate during winter.

But Mr McGowan reiterated any loosening of restrictions would only be allowed if okayed by health officials.

“We don’t have that advice at present,” he said.

“I want to make sure that people living in regional communities are kept as safe as possible.”

A national plan will be worked on next week and Mr McGowan wants to avoid a second wave of infections.

“We’ve done a good job so far … we don’t want to throw it down the toilet,” he said.

“How we track over the next seven days will be crucial.” 

Camping is again allowed at most of the 268 WA government-managed national parks, reserves and state forest, but social distancing is still required.

Health Minister Roger Cook said aircraft were still bringing hundreds of Australians home from overseas.

“I doubt you’ll ever see a situation where we have no new cases for three weeks,” he said.

“It’s about managing those people and managing any outbreaks of the disease.”

Mr Cook urged people to download the COVIDSafe app and keep seeing their GP if required, noting significant falls in appointments, which could lead to critical health conditions being untreated.

