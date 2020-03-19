Another WA health worker has coronavirus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
WA Mark McGowan has urged residents holidaying overseas to return home amid coronavirus. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Another WA health worker has coronavirus

By Rebecca Le May and Angie Raphael

March 19, 2020

2020-03-19 20:15:23

Western Australia’s premier has discouraged non-essential interstate travel, as a health worker who had not been overseas was confirmed among the state’s four new cases of COVID-19.

WA has 35 cases of coronavirus, including one patient who remains in a stable condition in hospital.

The new cases involve three men and one woman, all aged in their 20s and 30s. One had travelled from Austria and two from the UK, including one via Bali.

The health worker has not been overseas and it is not yet known how they contracted the virus.

A specialist at St John of God Subiaco Hospital, who returned from the US, was among the other health workers diagnosed this week.

A spokeswoman said on Wednesday that they were asymptomatic so the risk of spread was low.

The other health workers are from Joondalup Health Campus and an Aegis Aged Care facility. 

The federal government has told Australians not to go overseas and urged those abroad to come home.

“If this doesn’t work, clearly the federal government will need to close down international tourism completely and I would urge them to do that as soon as all Australians get home,” WA Premier Mark McGowan said.

The state government has urged people to reconsider non-essential interstate travel and the new multi-million dollar “Do it in WA” tourism campaign launched last week has been suspended. 

Regulations will be introduced to restrict visits to remote Aboriginal communities, as indigenous people are especially vulnerable to illness.

Australian Medical Association WA president Andrew Miller said WA was about 10 days behind NSW with the virus spread and encouraged more monitoring of domestic travellers. 

“You can’t walk in here from Taiwan, which has less than 100 cases, but you can walk in here from the east coast, which as you know has many hundreds of cases now,” he said.

Police are meanwhile stepping up patrols in shops amid panic buying.

“People are acting like jerks, drongos and bloody idiots … and I’d urge them to stop,” Mr McGowan said.

Ellenbrook police posted a photograph on social media saying they were on “toilet paper patrol” at Coles “keeping our elderly citizens safe”.

Mr McGowan insisted school closures were a last resort, saying it would be “catastrophic” because 30 per cent of healthcare employees would be removed from the workforce as they cared for their children at home.

“We’ll also endanger grandparents who are looking after those kids.”

WA Police acting assistant commissioner Craig Donaldson said a Perth officer was among the state’s cases and was self-isolating at home but had no contact with colleagues.

Meanwhile, a 100-person cap on venues has forced some to close, including Connections nightclub and the Court Hotel, while Little Creatures brewery has also closed venues as a precaution so its brewers can continue operating.

Latest sport

Summer Olympics

AOC mull extreme measures for Tokyo 2020

The Australian Olympic Committee is planning for Tokyo 2020 to go ahead, having begun talks with sporting bodies regarding potential measures for coming months.

Australian rules football

Bulldogs' Naughton cleared to face Magpies

Aaron Naughton has recovered from knee surgery in time for the Western Bulldogs' AFL season opener against Collingwood.

Australian rules football

King amongst the AFL round one debutants

St Kilda's Max King is one of a host of debutants ready to grace the AFL stage for the first time in round one.

basketball

Perth Wildcats awarded NBL championship

Perth have been awarded the NBL championship, the league announcing their decision two days after their finals series against Sydney was cancelled.

rugby league

NRL yet to detail self-isolation protocols

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys says there will only be essential interaction between the players and the general community.

news

health

Coronavirus cases in NSW surpass 300

A fifth person has died in NSW and a string of major events have been cancelled as the state's coronavirus cases top 300.

sport

Summer Olympics

AOC mull extreme measures for Tokyo 2020

The Australian Olympic Committee is planning for Tokyo 2020 to go ahead, having begun talks with sporting bodies regarding potential measures for coming months.

world

health

NZ joins Australia in closing borders

Like Australia, New Zealand has shut its borders to all but citizens, residents and their families, and has issued advice to Kiwis not to travel abroad.