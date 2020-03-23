Discover Australian Associated Press

Social visits at WA prisons are being curtailed to cut the risk of infection among prisoners. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA prison visits suspended due to COVID-19

By AAP

March 23, 2020

2020-03-23 18:45:53

Social visits at all West Australian prisons are being suspended over the coronavirus pandemic, but access to telephone calls will be increased.

Corrective Services commissioner Tony Hassall says the move, effective from Monday, is necessary to reduce the risk of infection to prisoners, visitors and staff, and in line with official advice on social distancing.

He says video calls are also being explored.

The suspension also applies to the Banksia Hill Detention Centre for juveniles.

The WA Prison Officers’ Union called for action on March 13, fearing a mass outbreak among the prison population, which is at an all-time high.

