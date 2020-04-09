Discover Australian Associated Press

Eight of the 11 new cases in Western Australia are linked to cruise ships and overseas travel. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Banished cruise ships told to sail past WA

By Michael Ramsey, Angie Raphael and Rebecca Le May

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 18:19:42

Investigations into the handling of several coronavirus cases are underway in Western Australia, where 11 new cases have emerged, while the premier has urged foreign cruise ships to “keep on sailing” past the state as they head home.

Eight of the new cases are linked to cruise ships or overseas travel, and one to close contact with a confirmed case in the Kimberley region, where the tally is now 15.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 481, while two deaths on Tuesday took WA’s toll to six.

One of the latest fatalities was Maureen Preedy, 70, who died in hospital without her husband of almost 50 years, Barry Preedy, by her side.

Both of them contracted COVID-19 overseas but he was denied permission to see her in hospital and remains in isolation at a Perth hotel.

“He would’ve done anything to be there with my mum … anything they asked,” their daughter Simone told Seven News.

While health minister Roger Cook said the hospital had followed guidelines to protect others, Premier Mark McGowan said there would be a review of protocols.

“It was extremely sad … it’s just inconceivable really,” Mr McGowan told reporters on Wednesday.

“That is a shocking, awful situation for that family.”

Mr McGowan also said he wanted a review “as soon as possible” into how a man wound up in an induced coma after hotel quarantine staff allegedly stopped paramedics from taking him to hospital.

Mr Cook blamed a “communication gap” between contract doctors and ambulance crews, saying measures had been put in place to make sure it did not happen again.

At least six foreign cruise ships in Australian waters have been ordered by the Commonwealth to return to their ports, but will sail past WA.

Mr McGowan said they shouldn’t need to stop because they had refuelled and reprovisioned.

“We don’t want them to come into our ports. We won’t be able to manage them,” he said.

“It is too big a risk to our state and they need to keep on sailing.”

Following further health checks on 18 crew onboard the Artania, which remains docked at Fremantle, 13 were placed in quarantine in Perth, the premier said.

As of Thursday, the testing regime will be expanded to include anyone with a recent temperature of 38C or above or respiratory infection symptoms including shortness of breath, a cough or sore throat.

Mr McGowan also announced a $91 million policing package to help enforce COVID-19 restrictions.

As Easter approaches, he warned people against going for a drive and having a holiday “like normal”. 

“Don’t be an idiot and don’t take unnecessary risks.”

Since regional borders were closed, 1313 people have been refused passage, while five people were refused entry at the state border.

