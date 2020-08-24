WA records one new case of coronavirus

An interstate traveller who had returned from overseas and was in hotel quarantine has tested positive for COVID-19 in Western Australia.

The one new case takes the state’s total number of cases to 652, the Department of Health said on Sunday.

To date, 634 people have recovered from the virus in WA and there are just nine active cases.

On Saturday, 469 people went to WA COVID-19 testing clinics and the majority, or 461, were swabbed.

There have been 301,716 COVID-19 tests performed in WA. Of those tested, 49,988 were from regional WA.