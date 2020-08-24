Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
There have been 301,716 COVID-19 tests performed in Western Australia. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA records one new case of coronavirus

By AAP

August 24, 2020

2020-08-24 13:57:50

An interstate traveller who had returned from overseas and was in hotel quarantine has tested positive for COVID-19 in Western Australia.

The one new case takes the state’s total number of cases to 652, the Department of Health said on Sunday.

To date, 634 people have recovered from the virus in WA and there are just nine active cases.

On Saturday, 469 people went to WA COVID-19 testing clinics and the majority, or 461, were swabbed.

There have been 301,716 COVID-19 tests performed in WA. Of those tested, 49,988 were from regional WA.

Latest sport

boxing

Tszyu laughs off Horn's 'ragdoll' tactics

Tim Tszyu is adamant he can go toe-to-toe with Jeff Horn in their super welterweight fight on Wednesday, even if it does get ugly.

rugby league

Broncos players expect Seibold to return

Brisbane veteran Darius Boyd says the Broncos playing group are ready to welcome coach Anthony Seibold back from a COVID isolation period this week.

Australian rules football

AFL set for significant job cuts

There will be significant job losses at the AFL after the league announced its restructure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

soccer

Brebner named Victory A-League coach

Melbourne Victory have appointed interim coach Grant Brebner as their full-time A-League coach.

golf

Minjee Lee falls just shy at British Open

Australian golf star Minjee Lee has recorded her best result at a major championship, finishing third at the women's British Open at Royal Troon.

news

epidemic and plague

'Vicious cycle' of shortages at aged home

An independent review into the COVID-19 outbreak at Newmarch House in Sydney found poor infection control led to shortages of staff and protective equipment.

sport

boxing

Tszyu laughs off Horn's 'ragdoll' tactics

Tim Tszyu is adamant he can go toe-to-toe with Jeff Horn in their super welterweight fight on Wednesday, even if it does get ugly.

world

terrorism

Victims reveal grief at NZ terror hearing

The New Zealand High Court has heard the March 15 terrorist Brenton Tarrant hoped to burn down the Christchurch mosques where he killed 51 people last year.