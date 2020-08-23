Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
There have been 301,716 COVID-19 tests performed in Western Australia. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

WA records one new case of coronavirus

By AAP

August 23, 2020

2020-08-23 13:57:50

An interstate traveller who had returned from overseas and was in hotel quarantine has tested positive for COVID-19 in Western Australia.

The one new case takes the state’s total number of cases to 652, the Department of Health said on Sunday.

To date, 634 people have recovered from the virus in WA and there are just nine active cases.

On Saturday, 469 people went to WA COVID-19 testing clinics and the majority, or 461, were swabbed.

There have been 301,716 COVID-19 tests performed in WA. Of those tested, 49,988 were from regional WA.

Latest news

health

NSW govt 'confident' in hotel quarantine

The NSW premier has acknowledged mistakes will be made but has confidence in the hotel quarantine system after two security guards tested positive to COVID-19.

election

Labor wins NT poll as vote count continues

Michael Gunner's Labor team is expected to retain government in the Northern Territory, where vote counting has resumed in the tight-run race.

virus diseases

WA records one new case of coronavirus

Western Australia has recorded one new case of COVID-19, taking the state's total number of cases to 652.

epidemic and plague

Vic records 17 more deaths, 208 new cases

Victoria has recorded 208 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 more deaths, with the premier noting the state is at the halfway point of its tough restrictions.

epidemic and plague

Qld issues health alert for 40 locations

Queensland has issued a COVID-19 health alert for 40 locations after cases linked to Brisbane's Youth Detention Centre increased to nine people.

news

health

NSW govt 'confident' in hotel quarantine

The NSW premier has acknowledged mistakes will be made but has confidence in the hotel quarantine system after two security guards tested positive to COVID-19.

sport

cricket

Smith will miss England booing at cricket

Former Australia captain Steve Smith is champing at the bit to return to international cricket, saying he'll even miss English crowd taunts.

world

terrorism

Fears of hate speech in NZ terror hearing

The sentencing of Brenton Tarrant, the Australian terrorist who carried out the Christchurch mosque attacks last year, begins on Monday.