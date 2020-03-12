Discover Australian Associated Press

The number of coronavirus cases in Western Australia has risen to nine. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA records three new coronavirus cases

By AAP

March 12, 2020

2020-03-12 18:46:24

Three more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Western Australia as the state government expands testing capacity and releases an updated pandemic plan.

The two men aged in their 50s and 60s, and one woman aged in her 30s, had separately travelled to Europe, the UK and US.

They are all in a stable condition and in home isolation, chief health officer Andrew Robertson said on Wednesday. 

He said some developed symptoms on their return to Perth and some while they aboard the plane.

The new cases bring WA’s total COVID-19 cases to nine.

Flights taken by coronavirus patients, plus any notable venues they visited, will be listed on the WA Health website as details emerge, Health Minister Roger Cook said.

Mr Cook announced an expansion of PathWest facilities dedicated to collecting and testing swabs for COVID-19, and mobile collection teams in the metropolitan and regional areas.

That will increase testing capacity to about 1500 people a day by the end of this month, he said.

Specialist clinics that opened at three Perth hospitals on Tuesday saw 800 people and up to 450 are being tested, with the results expected later this week.

“I think it’s inevitable that we’ll see a higher number of people testing positive,” Mr Cook said.

The Pandemic Plan, which was last updated in 2014, includes preparations to close schools and businesses, cancel major events and public transport, and special arrangements for shopping hours.

“But we are a long way from that,” Mr Cook said.

Businesses and organisations are urged to review working from home, leave and other employment arrangements to ensure they can implement “social distancing”, the plan reads.

Enhanced border surveillance may also be implemented.

Premier Mark McGowan said the state government was considering payroll tax relief to help businesses withstand the coronavirus crisis, and is meeting with the mining industry before travelling to Canberra for the Council of Australian Governments meeting on Friday.

He urged the community to remain calm, continue to visit public places like shops and restaurants, and listen to health advice.

