Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Mark McGowan has dismissed opposition calls for a review into the state's handling of coronavirus. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA records two new coronavirus cases

By Michael Ramsey

August 14, 2020

2020-08-14 14:00:53

Two new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Western Australia, where the government has rejected calls for an inquiry into its handling of the pandemic.

The cases reported on Thursday, a woman in her 50s and man in his 30s, are both returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

WA now has three active cases.

The state Labor government this week revealed under questioning in parliament the number of exemptions granted to its quarantine requirements.

Between April 6 and August 10, WA Police granted exemptions to 6661 people. Many were air crew from domestic flights, the government said.

About 42,000 people had flown into the state from overseas or interstate during the same period.

Opposition health spokesman Zak Kirkup said the figures were deeply concerning and repeated calls for the establishment of a review committee to determine the risks of the virus permeating Western Australia’s closed borders.

“The public has the right to know if the government can guarantee that what is happening in Victoria won’t happen here,” he said.

Premier Mark McGowan dismissed calls for the review, saying there had been just four breaches identified out of 10,500 returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

He said former federal health department boss Jane Halton would be arriving in WA this week to examine the hotel system.

“I think it is best at this time that we allow our lawyers, our health officials, our chief health officer and our police officers to get on and do their job,” he said.

“At this point, and over the last six months, they have had done an outstanding job.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Roosters sweat on Keary as SBW joins team

The Sydney Roosters are sweating on an injury update on star playmaker Luke Keary as superstar signing Sonny Bill Williams makes his first training appearance.

Summer Olympics

Podium no place for protest: Oly athletes

Australia's Olympic athletes believe podiums and Olympic venues are no place for political or social protests, a survey has revealed.

soccer

McDonald facing possible A-L breach

The FFA is investigating a potential COVID-19 protocol breach by Brisbane Roar striker Scott McDonald, who was involved in TV commentary work this week.

Australian rules football

GWS cop AFL derby hiding from Sydney

GWS equalled their lowest AFL score in a 41-point loss to Sydney on a dirty night for the premiership hopefuls.

Australian rules football

GWS cop AFL derby hiding from Sydney

GWS equalled their lowest AFL score in a 41-point loss to Sydney on a dirty night for the premiership hopefuls.

news

politics

PM sorry for aged care coronavirus deaths

Scott Morrison says he's sorry for failings in Australia's aged care system after the deaths of more than 200 residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

rugby league

Roosters sweat on Keary as SBW joins team

The Sydney Roosters are sweating on an injury update on star playmaker Luke Keary as superstar signing Sonny Bill Williams makes his first training appearance.

world

politics

Palestinians call Israel-UAE deal treason

Palestinian officials say an agreement fostered by the US for Israel and UAE to establish full diplomatic ties, is a betrayal of their statehood goals.