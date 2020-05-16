WA seeks FIFO silver lining from COVID-19

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Premier Mark McGowan wants east coast-based fly-in fly-out workers to move to WA permanently. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA seeks FIFO silver lining from COVID-19

By AAP

May 16, 2020

2020-05-16 18:27:28

Western Australia is urging fly-in fly-out workers to move to the state permanently, saying it would be better for their families and boost the local economy amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Chamber of Minerals and Energy figures show up to 6000 interstate and international resource workers travel back and forth to WA every couple of weeks.

With the state border closed, about half those workers made WA their temporary home during the pandemic, many with their families.

The WA government and chamber are launching a campaign to convince those often high-paid workers to settle in the state for good.

“My government will now look at opportunities to incentivise these people to remain in Western Australia,” Premier Mark McGowan told reporters on Friday.

“This is a huge opportunity to get those people to come and live here with their families permanently and keep their incomes right here in WA.”

He said frequent long-distance commuting was “clearly bad for your family life”, while a second wave of coronavirus would mean more disruption.

“Clearly living in the state in which you work makes a lot of sense,” the premier said.

“It’s about boosting our economy and having something tangible and real that’s come out of the COVID-19 crisis.”

Some of the incentives would relate to housing, he said. The sector agreed recruiting locally was more desirable.

“The recruitment of interstaters is really something that needs to stop and the companies agree with that,” Mr McGowan said.

No new cases of the virus emerged in WA overnight.

There are no longer any patients in hospital, with the person who was in intensive care on Thursday no longer positive for COVID-19.

A Health Department spokeswoman said the person remained in hospital, however, with other health issues.

The state has only seven active cases, including one in the Goldfields region.

After the latest national cabinet meeting, WA has resolved to ramp up elective surgery from about one-quarter of the usual capacity to at least 50 per cent from Monday.

Categories one and two will remain the priority, but category three will resume with priority given those who have waited longest.

Mr McGowan said elective surgery rates could potentially lift to 75 per cent of capacity after a fortnight.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL teams denied one-referee scrimmage

Coronavirus-enforced travel restrictions mean NRL teams won't have the benefit of scrimmages under the new referee system before the season returns on May 28.

Australian rules football

AFL boss outlines COVID-19 testing regime

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has received a daily log of COVID-19 test results, with more than 1200 players and officials producing negative results.

rugby league

NRL clubs expect flexible draw next week

The NRL are expected to offer flexibility on where games will be staged when the rest of the draw is released next week.

motor racing

McLaren: Ricciardo always our No.1 choice

McLaren's team boss Zak Brown said the team's new Australian recruit for next season, Daniel Ricciardo, was always their No.1 choice.

rugby union

New RA chairman wants to see faster rugby

Rugby Australia chairman-elect Hamish McLennan expects to run a lean organisation and wants to see the game get a bit quicker.

news

health

Three new NSW virus cases as bars reopen

People have started returning to pubs, cafes and bars following the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions in NSW, while the state has recorded three new cases.

sport

rugby league

NRL teams denied one-referee scrimmage

Coronavirus-enforced travel restrictions mean NRL teams won't have the benefit of scrimmages under the new referee system before the season returns on May 28.

world

virus diseases

Public warned as virus restrictions ease

WHO representative Hans Kluge has urged caution, saying "the personal behaviour of each of us will determine the behaviour of the virus".