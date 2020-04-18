WA schools to reopen, attendance voluntary

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The WA government will on Friday announce how schools will operate when term two begins on April 28. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA schools to reopen, attendance voluntary

By Michael Ramsey

April 18, 2020

2020-04-18 18:09:21

Western Australia’s schools will reopen for term two but parents won’t be obligated to send their students, in a decision panned by teachers as lacking clarity.

The state government has announced staff will return to public schools on April 28 – a pupil-free day – before students resume on April 29.

Parents can choose to keep their children at home and resources will be provided for such students, including online learning where possible.

The government will also spend $43 million on providing additional cleaning staff at schools to support more stringent disinfecting of equipment.

The arrangements will be reviewed and potentially altered before week four commences on May 18.

“This is an approach that will give kids peace of mind and allow parents to make a decision on what is best for their kids,” Premier Mark McGowan told reporters on Friday.

“If parents don’t feel comfortable sending their kids to school for whatever reason, they will not be obligated to do so. However, year 11 and 12 students are strongly encouraged to attend.”

Every year 12 student will be able to get an ATAR ranking in 2020, the premier added.

State School Teachers’ Union of WA president Pat Byrne said there was an urgent need for clarity on how physical distancing measures would be enforced.

She said specific limits on classroom numbers should be introduced.

“Schools will have no idea how many students will attend, how many will need online materials or how many will need hard copy packages,” she said.

“Planning will be extremely difficult.”

Catholic and independent schools are free to make individual choices but are expected to broadly follow the arrangements in place for state schools.

Alternative arrangements will be put in place for any potentially vulnerable staff, parents dropping children off will not be allowed to enter school grounds and schools will be encouraged to stagger start, finish and meal times.

Assemblies, excursions and inter-school activities won’t be allowed, while school swimming pools will be closed and canteens restricted to takeaway.

Teachers and principals had called for personal protective equipment, including face masks, to be provided when classes resumed.

But updated advice from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) said protective gear was not required, while there was “limited evidence” to support introducing wide-scale temperature checking of students.

The government will soon begin testing some asymptomatic healthcare workers, teachers and students as part of a public health surveillance study.

WA recorded its seventh coronavirus death overnight with a 42-year-old crew member of the Artania cruise ship succumbing to the disease.

The man had been in contact with his family in the Philippines before he died at Royal Perth Hospital.

WA confirmed six new cases on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 541 including 219 people linked to cruise ships.

Latest sport

rugby league

NSW government confident of NRL resumption

The Warriors are hoping to resume training alongside rival clubs on May 4 as the NRL pushes ahead with plans to resume its season later next month.

Australian rules football

Victoria a quarantine hub option: AFL boss

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says Victoria could host a quarantine hub as the league looks at ways to restart the premiership season.

rugby league

Fittler welcomes prospect of late Origin

This year's State of Origin series could be played after a possible grand final in November, and NSW coach Brad Fittler reckons it's a great idea.

cricket

April 30 deadline looms for CA, cricketers

Cricket Australia has stood down 80 per cent of its staff because of COVID-19 and must now shift attention to players, with an April 30 deadline looming large.

Australian rules football

Crow Tyson Stengle caught drink-driving

Adelaide forward Tyson Stengle faces penalties from the Crows and South Australia police after being caught drink-driving in an unregistered car.

news

health

NSW aged care resident with COVID-19 dies

The death of the 93-year-old man, a resident of Anglicare's Newmarch House, takes NSW's coronavirus death toll to 29.

sport

rugby league

NSW government confident of NRL resumption

The Warriors are hoping to resume training alongside rival clubs on May 4 as the NRL pushes ahead with plans to resume its season later next month.

world

virus diseases

Global coronavirus death toll hits 150,000

The global coronavirus death toll has reached at least 150,000 amid doubts about official data from countries such as China, Italy, Spain, the UK and the US.