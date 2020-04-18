WA schools to reopen, attendance voluntary

Western Australia’s schools will reopen for term two but parents won’t be obligated to send their students, in a decision panned by teachers as lacking clarity.

The state government has announced staff will return to public schools on April 28 – a pupil-free day – before students resume on April 29.

Parents can choose to keep their children at home and resources will be provided for such students, including online learning where possible.

The government will also spend $43 million on providing additional cleaning staff at schools to support more stringent disinfecting of equipment.

The arrangements will be reviewed and potentially altered before week four commences on May 18.

“This is an approach that will give kids peace of mind and allow parents to make a decision on what is best for their kids,” Premier Mark McGowan told reporters on Friday.

“If parents don’t feel comfortable sending their kids to school for whatever reason, they will not be obligated to do so. However, year 11 and 12 students are strongly encouraged to attend.”

Every year 12 student will be able to get an ATAR ranking in 2020, the premier added.

State School Teachers’ Union of WA president Pat Byrne said there was an urgent need for clarity on how physical distancing measures would be enforced.

She said specific limits on classroom numbers should be introduced.

“Schools will have no idea how many students will attend, how many will need online materials or how many will need hard copy packages,” she said.

“Planning will be extremely difficult.”

Catholic and independent schools are free to make individual choices but are expected to broadly follow the arrangements in place for state schools.

Alternative arrangements will be put in place for any potentially vulnerable staff, parents dropping children off will not be allowed to enter school grounds and schools will be encouraged to stagger start, finish and meal times.

Assemblies, excursions and inter-school activities won’t be allowed, while school swimming pools will be closed and canteens restricted to takeaway.

Teachers and principals had called for personal protective equipment, including face masks, to be provided when classes resumed.

But updated advice from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) said protective gear was not required, while there was “limited evidence” to support introducing wide-scale temperature checking of students.

The government will soon begin testing some asymptomatic healthcare workers, teachers and students as part of a public health surveillance study.

WA recorded its seventh coronavirus death overnight with a 42-year-old crew member of the Artania cruise ship succumbing to the disease.

The man had been in contact with his family in the Philippines before he died at Royal Perth Hospital.

WA confirmed six new cases on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 541 including 219 people linked to cruise ships.