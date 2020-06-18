WA storm delays virus sheep ship departure

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Al Kuwait livestock ship will soon leave WA with 35,00 sheep on board. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA storm delays virus sheep ship departure

By AAP

June 18, 2020

2020-06-18 15:47:15

Stormy weather in Perth will further delay a shipment of about 35,000 sheep bound for the Middle East during the northern summer live export ban after COVID-19 caused the first setback.

The Al Kuwait livestock vessel, which has been docked in Fremantle since May 22, was initially held up after more than 20 crew contracted coronavirus following a voyage from the United Arab Emirates.

The vessel could not leave WA until after the export ban began on June 1 and required an exemption, with strict conditions forcing the number of sheep onboard to be slashed from the originally planned 56,000.

A Rural Export and Trading WA spokesman told AAP the ship would finally leave the port later on Wednesday and anchor off the coast until the stormy weather passed, then continue on to the Middle East.

On Tuesday, Animals Australia lost its Federal Court bid to stop the export from happening, while Tasmanian independent MP Andrew Wilkie had a similar federal parliament motion rejected.

The export ban was introduced this year, prompted by thousands of sheep dying from heat stress aboard the Awassi Express in 2017.

Only one active case of COVID-19 remains in WA and the person is in hotel quarantine.

WA’s tally stands at 602 cases.

Latest sport

cricket

Unite to avert cricket disaster: Langer

National coach Justin Langer says there will be disastrous outcomes if Cricket Australia and its stakeholders do not come together.

tennis

Undecided Barty wants more US Open answers

Aussie world No.1 Ashleigh Barty remains undecided over whether or not she'll contest this year's US Open in New York, the one-time US epicentre of COVID-19.

rugby league

James Graham requests Dragons NRL release

James Graham has requested an early release from St George Illawarra to return home and play in the English Super League.

cricket

Soul destroying to cut 40 jobs: CA chair

Cricket Australia has revealed 40 staff will be let go as the governing body seeks to cut costs by approximately $40 million in the next financial year.

Australian rules football

Hawks, Tigers expecting hot AFL contest

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson and Richmond counterpart Damien Hardwick have tipped bruised egos to result in a ferocious AFL battle on Thursday night.

news

politics

Jobs figures reveal 'our dark times': PM

The jobless rate jumped to 7.1 per cent in May from 6.4 per cent in April as another 227,700 people lost their jobs, with the PM saying it isn't surprising.

sport

cricket

Unite to avert cricket disaster: Langer

National coach Justin Langer says there will be disastrous outcomes if Cricket Australia and its stakeholders do not come together.

world

virus diseases

Rest of world wary of new Beijing outbreak

A new coronavirus outbreak in China's capital Beijing poses a reminder to the rest of the world about how tenacious the virus is.