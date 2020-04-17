WA yet to reveal coronavirus school plans

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
WA schools could open by April's end but teachers are worried about a lack of COVID-19 protection. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA yet to reveal coronavirus school plans

By AAP

April 17, 2020

2020-04-17 17:20:11

More coronavirus testing will be offered in Western Australia but the state government is yet to reveal its plans for students returning to school.

Premier Mark McGowan says the government will announce its education plan on Friday ahead of term two beginning on April 28.

He said the start of term at public schools would look “very different” to normal.

“I understand many students, parents and education staff will have concerns about what term two looks like. That is completely understandable,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“I want to reassure everyone that we won’t take unnecessary chances.”

Australian Medical Association WA president Andrew Miller said if schools were to open for term two, there should be fever testing, rigorous cleaning, rotation of classes and reduced class sizes.

WA recorded three new coronavirus cases overnight, including one from the plagued Artania cruise ship, which remains docked in Fremantle.

The German liner is expected to leave over the weekend.

The state has confirmed a total of 535 cases, with 40 per cent linked to cruise ships, but 340 people have recovered.

There are currently 33 patients in Perth hospitals, including eight in intensive care.

From Friday, free COVID-19 testing will be available at 12 private pathology clinics in the metropolitan and Peel regions via a GP referral.

Health minister Roger Cook said he understood it was a difficult time for people waiting for elective surgery and the national cabinet would consider the issue next week.

“If we are going to reintroduce some more elective surgery, and I understand that there’s a lot of capacity in our hospitals … we need to make sure that it’s safe, that we protect the public health,” he said.

“Most of all, we need to make sure that we’ve got enough personal protective equipment to be able to afford to undertake the elective surgery.”

The premier said West Australians quarantined interstate had not been forgotten and commercial flights would be provided to bring them home.

“I suspect there’ll be further flights supported by the Commonwealth to get people home between the states, and that’s a good thing,” he said.

“If that doesn’t work, obviously we’ll need to charter some aircraft.”

Mr McGowan said the state of emergency would remain in place for at least another two weeks.

Latest sport

crime, law and justice

Dogs star to face drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is expected to face drink driving and traffic charges over collisions with parked cars in Melbourne.

Australian rules football

Virus hubs not remote islands: AFL boss

AFL chief Gillon McLachlan has moved to dispel negative connotations attached to proposed quarantine hubs.

Australian rules football

Bulldog Hunter faces drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is set to face drink driving and traffic charges over crashes with parked cars in Melbourne.

rugby union

World Rugby could help out RA with loan

Rugby Australia could potentially benefit from a World Rugby relief fund set up to provide immediate emergency funding to cash-strapped national unions.

cricket

Cricket Aust stands down majority of staff

Cricket Australia has stood down the majority of its staff, becoming the latest sporting body to take unprecedented action amid the current health crisis.

news

health

Artania crewman dies from COVID-19 in WA

A 42-year-old Filipino man who worked on the Artania cruise ship has died from coronavirus, taking WA's toll to seven.

sport

crime, law and justice

Dogs star to face drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is expected to face drink driving and traffic charges over collisions with parked cars in Melbourne.

world

virus diseases

Trump's restart plan in hands of states

Donald Trump has released a plan for restarting economic activity in the US, but has left the decision on when to lift pandemic restrictions to states.