WA yet to reveal coronavirus school plans

More coronavirus testing will be offered in Western Australia but the state government is yet to reveal its plans for students returning to school.

Premier Mark McGowan says the government will announce its education plan on Friday ahead of term two beginning on April 28.

He said the start of term at public schools would look “very different” to normal.

“I understand many students, parents and education staff will have concerns about what term two looks like. That is completely understandable,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“I want to reassure everyone that we won’t take unnecessary chances.”

Australian Medical Association WA president Andrew Miller said if schools were to open for term two, there should be fever testing, rigorous cleaning, rotation of classes and reduced class sizes.

WA recorded three new coronavirus cases overnight, including one from the plagued Artania cruise ship, which remains docked in Fremantle.

The German liner is expected to leave over the weekend.

The state has confirmed a total of 535 cases, with 40 per cent linked to cruise ships, but 340 people have recovered.

There are currently 33 patients in Perth hospitals, including eight in intensive care.

From Friday, free COVID-19 testing will be available at 12 private pathology clinics in the metropolitan and Peel regions via a GP referral.

Health minister Roger Cook said he understood it was a difficult time for people waiting for elective surgery and the national cabinet would consider the issue next week.

“If we are going to reintroduce some more elective surgery, and I understand that there’s a lot of capacity in our hospitals … we need to make sure that it’s safe, that we protect the public health,” he said.

“Most of all, we need to make sure that we’ve got enough personal protective equipment to be able to afford to undertake the elective surgery.”

The premier said West Australians quarantined interstate had not been forgotten and commercial flights would be provided to bring them home.

“I suspect there’ll be further flights supported by the Commonwealth to get people home between the states, and that’s a good thing,” he said.

“If that doesn’t work, obviously we’ll need to charter some aircraft.”

Mr McGowan said the state of emergency would remain in place for at least another two weeks.