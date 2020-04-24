WA teachers feel ‘unsafe’ on school return

Almost 90 per cent of Western Australian state school teachers feel unsafe about returning to work in term two, according to a union study.

When asked about the state government’s plans to reopen schools, only 12 per cent said they felt ‘fairly’ or ‘very safe’.

Despite their concerns, 77 per cent said they wanted schools to open next week, according to the State School Teachers’ Union of WA (SSTUWA).

Of the 7500 members surveyed, 71 per cent preferred schools were only open to select students, including children of essential workers and those who were vulnerable.

Almost 75 per cent said they were not ‘at all’ confident the government had considered their health and welfare when making decisions about school operations.

SSTUWA president Pat Byrne said although the department advertised for extra cleaners, the union was unsure how they were to be hired, and complete working with children checks and inductions in time.

She said teachers were anxious because they were unsure of the number of students attending the first day of term and how they would manage physical distancing.

“Everyone agrees that face-to-face learning is best for students,” Ms Byrne said.

“But we want a staged, managed approach to the start of school, rather than individual parents having the choice, which creates great uncertainty.”

Public schools are giving parents the option to keep their children at home for the first three weeks of the term.

Students in Year 11 and and 12 are urged to attend onsite classes.

Remote learning will be implemeted for students from kindergarten to year 10 at Catholic schools when classes resume next Wednesday.