WA teachers’ union panned over virus ad

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
WA teachers are urging parents to keep their children home, contradicting a government message. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA teachers’ union panned over virus ad

By AAP

April 25, 2020

2020-04-25 16:02:13

West Australian teachers have called on parents to keep children home from school but state and federal leaders say the union has its facts wrong.

In a full-page newspaper advertisement published on Friday, the State School Teachers’ Union of WA says schools should be open for vulnerable students and the children of essential workers but others should stay home if possible.

The move has placed the union on a collision course with the WA government, which wants students back in classrooms from next Wednesday.

Parents are being given the option of keeping kids at home for remote learning but have been told schools are safe and the best place for students.

The union makes reference to physical distancing guidelines issued by the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee, claiming they can be adhered to when schools have limited numbers “but not when they are full”.

“We therefore encourage parents to continue to keep their children at home, if they are in a position to do so,” the advertisement says.

Education Minister Sue Ellery says the advertisement is misleading.

“The AHPPC advice has been from the beginning, and is now, that because of the low risk of transmission, schools are safe for staff and students and should stay open,” she told 6PR radio.

“There is reference to distancing but it’s about very specific things.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday reiterated that students were not required under the health advice to maintain 1.5 metres distance during classroom activities.

“I can’t be more clear than that, the advice cannot be more clear than that,” he told reporters.

SSTUWA president Pat Byrne later issued a statement claiming the union’s position was “consistent with the state government’s approach”.

The union said work packages had been compiled in printed form and for online delivery, and students at home would not be worse off.

“Teachers support the managed return of face-to-face teaching, as part of an approach which is consistent with the gradual easing of school distancing requirements by government,” it said.

“Support them by keeping your kids home if you can – then we can make schools as safe as possible until we can all be back at school together.”

Latest sport

rugby union

RA and rep of unhappy captains to meet

A representative of the Rugby Australia board and the unhappy group of former Wallabies captains are set to meet this week.

rugby league

NRL to have final say on season: V'landys

Peter V'landys has not yet reached an agreement with Channel Nine and Foxtel over the season structure, but the NRL will make the final decision.

rugby league

Souths lock in Mitchell for 2021 season

South Sydney have confirmed via social media that fullback Latrell Mitchell has been locked in for the 2021 NRL season.

Australian rules football

AFL to make 2020 season call in May

The AFL's decision on how the 2020 season will restart has been put back to mid-May as it awaits further advice from relevant government and health authorities.

rugby league

NRL broadcasters agree on May 28: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has reiterated the NRL competition intends to resume on May 28 and the length of the season will be determined next week.

news

politics

Australian virus death toll rises to 80

Tasmania has recorded its tenth coronavirus death, bringing fatalities across the nation to 80.

sport

rugby union

RA and rep of unhappy captains to meet

A representative of the Rugby Australia board and the unhappy group of former Wallabies captains are set to meet this week.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.