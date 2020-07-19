WA tightens border to NSW arrivals

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Optus Stadium in Perth will be able to fill half its capacity for the AFL western derby on Sunday. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA tightens border to NSW arrivals

By AAP

July 19, 2020

2020-07-19 18:16:09

Western Australia’s exemption list for NSW arrivals is getting even shorter as the state monitors COVID-19 outbreaks in the eastern states.

From 11.59pm on Sunday, exemptions will only be granted to certain senior government officials, certain active military personnel, federal MPs and their staff.

People carrying out functions under commonwealth laws, anyone requested by the chief health officer, and transport, freight and logistics workers will also be eligible for exemptions.

The tougher regime on NSW arrivals is in line with WA’s approach to coronavirus-stricken Victoria and will be in place for an initial two weeks.

Meanwhile, the AFL western derby on Sunday will be WA’s second mass gathering in four days.

It was hoped the state would move to the final phase of eased restrictions before the event, allowing Perth’s Optus Stadium to reach its full capacity of 60,000.

But the date was pushed back to August 1 due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria, so the crowd is capped at half-capacity of 30,000 to ensure social distancing.

Thursday night’s clash between Geelong and Collingwood was attended by more than 22,000 spectators.

Medical associations warned against such a large crowd, fearing just one infected footy fan could cause an outbreak.

WA recorded three new cases on Saturday with one still active, a man who flew in on an Emirates flight from Dubai as part of a maritime crew swap-over. 

It is the 20th case identified from the July 1 flight and brings the state’s total number of active cases to 25.

Latest sport

rugby league

Penrith enjoy rare view from NRL summit

Penrith sit at the top of the ladder at the end of a round for just the 12th time this century despite having the NRL's least-experienced squad.

Australian rules football

Impressive Dees smash Hawks in AFL

Resurgent Melbourne have smashed struggling Hawthorn by 43 points in their AFL clash at Sydney's Giants Stadium.

motor racing

Supercars underdogs upstage McLaughlin

Supercars drivers Jack Le Brocq and Nick Percat have claimed race victories, preventing Scott McLaughlin from moving further ahead in the 2020 championship.

Australian rules football

Gray kicks Port to AFL win after siren

Port Adelaide looked beaten until Robbie Gray stepped up after the final siren to kick the match-winning goal in their AFL triumph over Carlton on Sunday.

soccer

Milicic exit sparks Matildas coach hunt

Former Matildas ace Alicia Ferguson-Cook believes FFA may have to go back to the men's game to find a replacement for Ante Milicic as national team coach.

news

virus diseases

Victoria can beat this virus, Hunt says

Victorians will be forced to wear masks from Wednesday or face a $200 fine in a further attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

sport

rugby league

Penrith enjoy rare view from NRL summit

Penrith sit at the top of the ladder at the end of a round for just the 12th time this century despite having the NRL's least-experienced squad.

world

virus diseases

Global death toll for virus above 600,000

More than 600,000 people around the world have now died from COVID-19 and the number of confirmed infections around the globe has passed 14.2 million.